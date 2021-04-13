Allvue Systems Selected as Software Provider for New Mountain Capital CLO Strategy

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that the firm was selected by New Mountain Capital (“New Mountain”) as the software provider for its Collateralized Loan Obligation (“CLO”) business. New Mountain is an alternative investment manager that manages over $30 billion across private equity, credit, public equity and net lease, and launched its CLO strategy in 2020.

Allvue is providing New Mountain its industry-leading software solutions for CLO portfolio management, research, trading and compliance. These products support New Mountain across the investment lifecycle, and have enabled them, upon go live, to quickly view and evaluate potential investment opportunities so they can optimize capital deployment. Allvue’s platform also provides one centralized, accurate source of controlled data so New Mountain can assess credit risks in real-time and make informed decisions accordingly.

“To capitalize on investment opportunities after launch, we needed to quickly implement a robust software solution tailored to CLOs that could easily be integrated into our existing platform,” said James Lavallee, Director of Operations at New Mountain. “Allvue was the clear choice as their CLO functionality, particularly around compliance and order management, demonstrates an unmatched understanding of the needs of CLO managers.”

“Allvue offers a market leading product in both breadth of capabilities and ease of use and we were very pleased with the quick implementation process,” said Ivo Turkedjiev, Managing Director and CLO Portfolio Manager at New Mountain. “I was particularly impressed by Allvue’s implementation and support teams that provided us with customized solutions that addressed our specific portfolio needs.”

“In the CLO and larger credit marketplace, our clients need the ability to quickly analyze and act on information in order to make empowered and nimble decisions around investments, credit selection and due diligence,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Leveraging Allvue’s client-first solutions enables New Mountain to confidently make due diligence and credit selection decisions with a streamlined functionality so that New Mountain can focus on executing its integrated investment strategy, rather than on operations.”

Allvue offers CLO Managers a powerful suite of solutions that is adaptable to any process or workflow. The platform aggregates data from internal and external data sources to provide a single, integrated solution that enables alternative investment professionals to make better investment decisions.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software that eliminates the barriers between systems, information, and people, empowering superior investment decisions and streamlining processes to meet investor needs across private debt, private equity, and other alternative asset classes. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America and Europe. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a 100% focus on private capital and credit managers, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit, net lease real estate and public equity funds with over $30 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. www.newmountaincapital.com