Clear Cannabis Inc. Announces Partnership with Trucenta to Bring The Clear Back to Michigan Market

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear Cannabis Inc. (CCI), master licensor of legacy cannabis concentrates brand The Clear™, has announced a partnership with the vertically-integrated cannabis company Trucenta to bring The Clear brand to Michigan. The Clear was previously available in Michigan’s medical cannabis market, however, this partnership will mark the brand’s debut in the adult-use market.

“Returning to the pleasant peninsula has always been a goal of ours,” said Seth Wiggins, President of CCI. “We finally found the perfect partner to provide the quality and consistency that Michigan consumers deserve. Trucenta’s ability to service the state is unmatched.”

The Clear Concentrates was started in California by a group of chemists and scientists who were determined to find cleaner ways to consume cannabis. As the original THC distillate brand, The Clear and its creator, Chris Barone, were cited in cannabis guru Ed Rosenthal’s Beyond Buds (2014) as “the gold standard” of cannabis extract.

“We are eager to re-launch one of the most well-known brands in the cannabis industry,” said Andrew Falconer, Director of Sales and Business Development for Trucenta. “The Clear has already won the hearts and minds of the consumers here in Michigan, and we look forward to giving them the same great tasting product, in a larger and more potent format.”

The Clear will initially be available for Michigan cannabis consumers in 1 gram cartridges, now with an improved state-of-the-art delivery method, in the following flavors: Blue Raz, Lime Sorbet, Orange Cream, and Potent Pineapple. The brand plans to launch additional flavors and products including added vape formats and TWAX infused pre-rolls. Keep an eye on The Clear website and your favorite dispensaries for launch availability.

For information on where to find The Clear, visit: www.clearconcentrate.com

About Clear Cannabis, Inc.

Clear Cannabis, Inc. is a national cannabis brand company and licensor of The Clear™. Established in 2013, The Clear THC products are available in multiple cannabis markets in the U.S., with CBD products distributed internationally. The company is focused on responsible manufacturing, proprietary formulations, securing widespread distribution, and expanding product lines.