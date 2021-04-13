SYSPRO Rebrands as It Commits to Securing a Digital Future for Global Manufacturers and Distributors

With industry needs top of mind, SYSPRO redefined its message to resonate with customers as they take their next step – whether it is expanding into new territories, adding new product lines, transforming business processes, or driving innovation.

With industry needs top of mind, SYSPRO redefined its message to resonate with customers as they take their next step – whether it is expanding into new territories, adding new product lines, transforming business processes, or driving innovation.

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYSPRO, an industry-built ERP software solution designed to make things possible in key manufacturing and distribution industries, has unveiled its reenergized brand, visual identity, and positioning to the market. The new brand tagline and positioning signifies SYSPRO’s evolving offering to the market and how the business continues to be committed to guiding customers to secure a digital future.

Over the past year, manufacturers and distributors have had to contend with global vulnerabilities and disruptive forces. Many have now shown a sense of urgency in accelerating their digital transformation journeys for long-term resiliency. The industry has realized that digital transformation is now indispensable in translating efficiency and productivity gains back into the business. With industry needs top of mind, SYSPRO redefined its message to resonate with customers as they take their next step – whether it is expanding into new territories, adding new product lines, transforming business processes, or driving innovation.

According to Sandra Fraga, SYSPRO Chief Sales, and Marketing Officer, “Our customers are looking for trusted advisors and industry specialists who understand their need to deliver value, drive operational efficiencies, control costs and drive bottom-line results. As a pledge of commitment to help manufacturers to remain resilient, we have changed our tagline to ‘Say Yes to Next.’ Underpinned by purpose, this tagline will be embodied within every customer interaction as we lead them through significant growth. We believe this will really resonate with our customers as they say yes – to the next idea, the next opportunity, the next possibility, and to achieve more.”

The rebrand also talks to SYSPRO’s adaptability to align with industry trends and leverage emerging technologies that will enable partners and customers to have a competitive advantage. “In today’s environment, businesses need to evolve faster, expand quicker, collaborate across the business, and serve customers better by delivering tangible business value. While manufacturers have realized that they need to review their current technology solutions to meet the challenges of the future head-on, the key to success in this new digital era is selecting an ERP platform to embrace innovation to transform their business for enhanced growth and long-term sustainability,” notes Fraga.

With a new look and feel, SYSPRO’s primary focus will remain on ensuring the delivery of a high-quality ERP solution and experience to the market. “As industries continue to navigate through uncharted territory, we have an opportunity to reset and transform their businesses for future growth and digital innovation. As trusted advisors, we look at delivering next-generation technologies built for the industries and sectors we serve. We understand that industry leaders don’t wait, they build the next,” concludes Fraga.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists has continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com