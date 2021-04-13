Omega EMS Selects Aegis’ FactoryLogix IIoT-Based Manufacturing Operations Platform

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software (MOM), announces that Omega EMS, a leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for complex manufacturing projects, has selected Aegis’ FactoryLogix® platform. By implementing a digital transformation strategy throughout their high-mix, complex production facility, with Aegis’ FactoryLogix solution, Omega EMS aims to support their ongoing growth and commitment to delivering superior products and customer service. FactoryLogix’s unique, native agile, and contextualized platform will provide Omega EMS with powerful capabilities and visibility to increase production capacity, reduce costs, and deliver quality products faster.

“Before selecting Aegis’ FactoryLogix solution, we were using a legacy ERP/MES solution. To achieve the next-level competitive differentiation we desired and capitalize on our business growth, it was clear that this legacy solution was not the answer. We needed a proven, comprehensive, and highly configurable solution that would digitally transform our operations with quick time to value and low total cost of ownership,” stated Chris Alessio, President of Omega EMS. “From day one, Aegis acted as a trusted advisor. The combination of their deep domain expertise and FactoryLogix’s leading-edge architecture, innovative contextualized data model, and exceptional user experience were just a few of the reasons why we chose Aegis as our preferred partner.”

Omega EMS will implement a comprehensive mix of FactoryLogix’s capabilities such as production preparation and management, process workflow designer, interactive work instructions, manufacturing execution and tracking, IIoT connectivity & contextualization, product and process quality traceability, and manufacturing intelligence.

“Omega EMS has a long history of manufacturing complex products for highly regulated industries such as aerospace & defense, medical devices, and industrial equipment. This type of manufacturing requires a truly singular platform natively designed to adapt to any manufacturing process on-demand, connect and contextualize data from machines, business systems, and humans, and provide an elegant user experience that promotes adoption and use. By implementing FactoryLogix, Omega EMS will have an industry 4.0 backbone that elevates productivity, quality, flexibility, agility, and continuous improvement,” stated Jason Spera, CEO, and Co-Founder of Aegis Software. “We are delighted that Omega EMS has selected Aegis Software, and we are excited to work together with them to achieve their digital transformation goals and continue this collaboration for their ongoing success.”

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular IIoT-based Manufacturing Operations Management platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management, to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform is helping companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About Omega EMS

With over 18+ years of experience managing some of the most complex EMS projects in the Silicon Valley, Omega EMS understands the unique and dynamic support their customers require for success. By balancing extreme flexibility, unsurpassed customer service and CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices), combined with real world operational experience, Omega EMS provides the “one stop solution” for all EMS needs. Their mission is to provide their customer partners with best-in-class services to ensure the fastest timeline to successful product development, introduction, and ongoing manufacturing support. To learn more, visit http://www.omega-ems.com.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing operations management platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.