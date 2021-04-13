Chicago’s Roots Pizza Powers Sales Amid COVID-19 with NCR Mobile App

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roots Pizza knows offering excellent digital dining options is just as important as serving the perfect slice of pizza. The Chicago pizzeria, part of the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, worked with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading provider of end-to-end software and technology that runs restaurants, to make mobile orders, payments, and loyalty simple.

Already running on NCR Aloha, Roots Pizza implemented the NCR Engage app platform to extend its restaurant experience with an integrated app for mobile orders. Beyond digital ordering and contactless payments, Roots Pizza leverages the app to seamlessly sign-up users for its loyalty program as well as building push messaging into a communications channel to reach customers with promotions or other notices.

When Roots Pizza and NCR worked together pre-pandemic to create the restaurant’s app, they knew it would enhance the customer experience but didn’t realize it would become essential to business continuity amid COVID-19.

“The app delivered even more ROI during a really uncertain time for our community and our business,” said Scott Weiner, multi-site operator and co-owner of the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group. “With the technology in place, we were able to quickly pivot Roots Pizza to take-out and delivery only. This kept us open, serving customers and paying employees.”

Part of Scott’s initial philosophy behind opening Roots Pizza was to invest in long-term infrastructure that would support his early premonition that consumer preferences would continue shifting toward a more technologically driven, mobile-oriented dining experience. That intuition set Roots Pizza up for success. With NCR technology in place, it was easy to shift entirely to take-out and delivery. The restaurant has successfully managed the dramatic increases in takeout and delivery volume brought on by COVID-19 while also using NCR technology to promote business and attract new customers.

“When I think about bold restaurant owners persevering through this new normal, I immediately think of Scott and Roots Pizza. They have met every curveball thrown their way with innovation and grit,” said Dirk Izzo, president and GM of NCR Hospitality. “It’s restaurants like Roots Pizza that inspire us to create new solutions to run the restaurant so our customers can succeed in today’s digital-first economy.”

When Roots Pizza reopens for sit-down business, Scott and his partner plan to transition customers to ordering on the app instead of a physical menu. This will provide a more sanitary environment, increase customer comfort levels, speed up service and decrease chances of human error – giving guests the confidence to return.

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR's comprehensive offering includes the signature NCR Aloha POS platform and NCR Silver Pro, to provide everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

