With Expanded Relationship, Experian and InfoSum Help Marketers Implement Effective Campaigns in a Post-Third-Party Cookie Ecosystem

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian, the global information services company, and InfoSum, the leading platform for customer data collaboration, today announced an expanded relationship that will help marketers gain a more comprehensive view of their customers. Now, marketers can access Experian audience data on US consumers through InfoSum, and by leveraging InfoSum’s technology, enrich their customer data with Experian insights to build out a more informed understanding of their audiences and deliver relevant messages across channels, in a privacy-compliant manner.

“ As third-party cookies become unavailable, marketers are searching for alternatives to identify their customers across devices and learn more about their interests and behaviors,” said Genevieve Juillard, Experian’s President of Marketing Services and Data Quality. “ Our continued collaboration with InfoSum creates another pathway for marketers to address a fragmented ecosystem, connect digital touchpoints together, access powerful insights, optimize marketing campaigns and deliver relevant messages across channels.”

Marketers can leverage InfoSum’s decentralized identity infrastructure to collaborate across first-party data sources, including to match their customer data against a media owner’s data to build highly customized audiences. Users will then be able to layer Experian data, such as demographic and lifestyle information, on top of their custom audiences to better understand their customers’ interests and behaviors, all without sharing the underlying data and preserving consumer privacy. Once audience segments have been built, marketers can access Experian’s activation capabilities and execute true omnichannel campaigns.

“ The collaboration between Experian’s expansive data insights and InfoSum’s industry-leading identity infrastructure represents a new chapter for our customers,” said Lauren Wetzel, InfoSum’s President of North America, Global Strategy & Operations. “ To truly unlock the limitless potential of their data, marketers need access to additional data insights that can augment their existing customer knowledge. With this enriched customer understanding, marketers are empowered to deliver better data-driven customer experiences. We’re excited to work with Experian to provide our customers with a solution that helps them deliver relevant messages at scale, while protecting consumer privacy.”

About InfoSum

InfoSum unlocks data’s limitless potential. Using patented, privacy-first technology, InfoSum connects customer records between and amongst companies, without ever sharing data. Customers across financial services, content distribution, connected television, eCommerce, gaming, and entertainment all trust InfoSum to seamlessly and compliantly connect their customer data to other partners through privacy-safe, permissioned, data networks.

There are many applications for InfoSum’s technology, including standard ‘data-onboarding’ to much more sophisticated use cases that allow for the creation of owned identity platforms, the development of new data and advertising products, and the formation of entirely new marketplaces.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

