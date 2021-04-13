Semtech and Vision Expand Smart Utility Meter Adoption With LoRaWAN®

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced that Vision Metering, LLC (Vision), a leading developer of Internet of Things (IoT) utility advanced metering infrastructure (AMI)-based smart electric meters and meter interface units for water and gas meters, has increased its deployment of solutions by incorporating the LoRaWAN protocol across key markets in the U.S. and Latin America.

As a result of integrating Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol, Vision has confirmed it has been quickly onboarding municipal utilities across the U.S. and Latin America with its metering hardware and software at a rate of two to three per week. Vision helps customers install their own LoRaWAN networks and provides them with plug and play tools to manage their systems, avoiding costly third-party connectivity contracts. Additionally, Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-Op, a Vision customer, reported it is conducting a full system deployment for its rural electric cooperative over a nine county area in Northeast Michigan to replace its monthly member-read honor system and annual “true-up” task of manually reading 47,500 meters. Moreover, a representative from the Ferry County Washington Public Utility District No.1 shared that District No. 1 is projected to save over $20,000 this year just by eliminating 100-mile round trip transportation costs to read the electric meters of remote customers in the Cascades through the adoption of the end devices featuring LoRa, according to a spokesperson.

“Semtech’s LoRa devices have been instrumental in our development and successful rollout of a new completely modular system for any combination of electrical, water and gas utilities,” said Randy Austin, President and CEO of Vision. “Our cooperative and public owned utility customers are saving all kinds of money by upgrading legacy systems to Vision’s fixed, long range AMI solutions that eliminate traditional manual meter reading methods and expensive truck rolls to turn services on and off.”

Semtech’s innovative technology has a diverse range of applications including smart cities, health care, utilities, supply chain and logistics, and more, which aligns with Vision’s goal of designing and bringing smart electricity, gas and water meters throughout the globe.

“Vision’s smart meter solutions utilizing LoRa empower utility companies in both urban and rural areas with smart, sustainable and efficient utility management,” said Marc Pegulu, vice president of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The ease of deployment, scalability and cost-savings capabilities of LoRaWAN make it the de facto platform connectivity choice for a growing market of electrical, water and gas IoT monitoring applications.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Vision Metering

Vision Metering, LLC is an electrical/electronic manufacturing company based out of York, South Carolina. With a forward-thinking mentality, innovative engineering team and strategically positioned partnerships, Vision Metering has become an internationally recognized brand that embodies both quality products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit www.visionmetering.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

