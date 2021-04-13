P&G Professional and Northland Properties Corporation Launch Partnership to Help Elevate Health & Safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Although much of the country is still facing travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders, Northland Properties Corporation - Canada’s largest privately-owned hospitality company - has partnered with P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, to expand their PureClean programs. Designed to keep their hotels, restaurants, and resorts healthy, safe and enjoyable for guests and team members, their branded and comprehensive PureClean programs will now utilize trusted brands such as Dawn Professional, Tide Professional Coldwater, Cascade Professional Warewash, and two disinfecting cleaners approved by Health Canada to effectively kill SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19): Spic and Span and Comet, to clean and disinfect all guest rooms and common spaces with increased attention to high touch and heavily trafficked areas throughout their hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority. We developed PureClean to elevate our existing high-standards of hygiene and cleanliness to ensure guests could stay, dine, or visit with absolute confidence,” said Manoj Jasra, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Northland Properties. “We are incredibly proud to partner with P&G Professional and bring their highly recognizable professional cleaning products to our PureClean programs.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce P&G Professional’s safe, simple, and effective solutions with well-known brands such as Dawn, Tide, Cascade, Comet, and Spic and Span to the Northland family,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President North America, P&G Professional. “Although consumers have reduced travel to hotels and resorts and dining looks very different right now, it is more important than ever that businesses maintain the highest levels of cleanliness for their guests and staff, and the PureClean initiative with P&G Professional products ensures all brands at Northland Properties can achieve these standards of clean.”

About Northland Properties Corporation

Northland Properties is proud to be 100% Canadian-owned by the Gaglardi Family, with assets across Canada, the UK, Ireland and the USA, with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Recognized throughout Canada as one of the most trusted names in hotels, restaurants, sports, and construction, Northland Properties Corporation is the force behind such brands as Sandman Hotel Group, The Sutton Place Hotels, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Denny’s Canada, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill, the Dallas Stars, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain Resort and the Northland Asset Management Company.

About Procter & Gamble Professional

P&G Professional is the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, serving the hospitality, foodservice, building cleaning and maintenance, healthcare, and food/drug/mass industries. P&G Professional offers complete solutions utilizing its parent company's scale, trusted brands and strengths in market and consumer understanding. P&G Professional features such brands as Tide® Professional, Dawn® Professional, Cascade® Professional, Mr. Clean® Professional, Febreze® Professional, Swiffer® Professional, Comet®, Spic and Span®, Bounty®, Safeguard®, and its own brand, P&G Pro Line®. Please visit https://www.pgpro.ca for the latest information about P&G Professional's solutions and services.