Stingray Selects Triton Digital’s Omny Studio Podcast Platform For Content Creation, Management and Distribution

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, and Stingray, a leading music, media, and technology company in Montreal, announced today that Stingray Radio has selected Triton’s Omny Studio platform to support its podcast strategy.

Through this partnership, Stingray Radio will utilize the comprehensive tools within Omny Studio to create, publish, and promote their diverse portfolio of podcast content to audiences across a wide range of devices and platforms, including smart speakers, social media networks, smart phones, and more.

“ We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Triton, and to be leveraging the Omny Studio platform to support our podcast strategy,” said Steve Jones, SVP Brands & Content at Stingray Radio. “ Triton’s commitment to innovation and receptiveness to the podcast industry’s needs make the Omny Studio platform a force. We are confident that Omny will provide us with an unparalleled workflow and efficiency that will enable us to create more content, grow our audience, and meaningfully increase our revenue.”

“ We are proud to be providing Stingray with the enterprise-level technology they need to create, manage, and distribute their diverse library of podcast content,” John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “ Stingray is a meaningful contributor to the rapidly growing podcast landscape in Canada, and we are proud to provide them with a flexible, enterprise-level tool that will grow and scale with them.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio licenses, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 100 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries.