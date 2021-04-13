Cobalt Iron Signs With Global Systems Integrator Rahi Systems to Distribute Compass for SaaS Backup

LAWRENCE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced its partnership with Rahi Systems, a global IT systems integrator. As the newest member of the Cobalt IronClad Partner Advantage (IPA) program, Rahi Systems will distribute Cobalt Iron’s Compass® enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup platform worldwide to enterprises in need of advanced, automated, and modern data management and protection.

Rahi Systems is a global provider of IT infrastructure, data center transformation, audio/video, networking, data storage, and security solutions. With Compass, Rahi will enable its enterprise clients to take advantage of modern data protection and progressive technologies such as analytics, automation, hyperconvergence, SaaS, rapid recovery, and infinite scalability.

With a greatly expanded remote workforce and rising security threats, organizations are finding their data is at risk. Many enterprises still rely on an overly complex legacy backup infrastructure and backup and recovery methods that are labor-intensive and expensive.

Complexity is virtually eliminated with Cobalt Iron’s SaaS backup platform, which dramatically reduces the time needed to back up data. Compass is a new approach to data protection, harnessing analytics and automation to drive out cost and complexity while delivering reliable protection and valuable data insights to the business. The result is a comprehensive data protection strategy that is flexible, manageable, and affordable.

“As one of the world’s foremost technology channels, Rahi Systems is a welcome addition to our IPA program,” said Chris Snell, senior solutions architect at Cobalt Iron. “This partnership is powerful industry recognition of Compass as the only data protection solution that is truly SaaS-based, multicloud, and analytics-driven, with award-winning security and cyberattack prevention capabilities built natively into the solution. Together with our IPA partners, we’re delivering the most powerful and disruptive data protection solution in the market.”

“Rahi are proud to announce our partnership with Cobalt Iron. Their Compass portfolio further enables companies to take full advantage of modern data protection and progressive technologies such as analytics, automation, and hyperconvergence. We look forward to working with the team,” said Tarun Raisoni, CEO of Rahi.

More information: www.cobaltiron.com and www.rahisystems.com.

Image: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/Cobalt_Iron-Compass-Enterprise_Saas_Backup-Rahi-IronClad_Partner-Data_Management-Tarun_Raisoni.jpg

Caption: Tarun Raisoni, CEO and Co-Founder of Rahi

Image: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/Cobalt_Iron-Compass-Enterprise_Saas_Backup-Rahi-IronClad_Partner-Data_Management-Logos.png

Description: Logo compilation, Rahi and Cobalt Iron