Reltio Enterprise 360 Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reltio, an award-winning provider of the master data management SaaS solution born in the cloud and used by companies worldwide to succeed in the digital economy, today announced the availability of Reltio Enterprise 360 on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Reltio Enterprise 360 is one of the first cloud-native multi-domain MDM solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Google Cloud Marketplace enables mutual customers of Google Cloud and Reltio to explore, quickly deploy, and manage solutions on Google Cloud’s platform.

Other Reltio cloud services, including Identity 360 and Connected Customer 360, will be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace in coming months.

Reltio and Google Cloud share Global 2000 customers across healthcare, life sciences, financial services, travel and hospitality, CPG, and retail.

Reltio Enterprise 360 provides a single source of truth for all data domains to deliver trusted and connected data across the enterprise, in real-time. Reltio Enterprise 360 breaks down information silos to effectively manage master data and gain a complete 360 view of relationships among people, products, places, and other entities. It is an award-winning SaaS offering built on the Reltio Connected Data Platform.

Google Cloud Marketplace is a procurement and fulfillment platform where enterprises can find, deploy, and manage production-ready solutions built by partners, open-source projects, and Google Cloud. Solutions are vetted by Google Cloud and optimized to run on Google Cloud Marketplace to simplify configuration and speed up deployment times.

Some of the world’s leading companies use Reltio Enterprise 360 for unified, reliable, real-time data for operational and analytical use cases. Reltio’s partnership with Google Cloud takes advantage of Google Cloud managed services including BigTable and BigQuery.

Quotes

Deanne Branham, Head of Partner Solutions and Marketplaces, Reltio: “Launching Reltio MDM solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace is a strategic milestone in our longstanding relationship of driving data innovation. Our rapidly growing joint customer base will benefit from the ease of finding, procuring, and managing Reltio’s platform and cloud services on Google Cloud Marketplace.”

Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace, Google Cloud: “As more enterprises move to the cloud, many are dealing with increasingly large volumes of data and data types. We’re pleased to partner with Reltio and provide our customers with solutions to connect, manage, and confidently make decisions with their data across their business.”

“Making Reltio Enterprise 360 available on Google Cloud Marketplace means that customers can quickly purchase Reltio’s cloud-native master data management solution from Google Cloud and get a unified billing experience. We look forward to a continued partnership as organizations increasingly look to Reltio and Google Cloud to use unified, reliable, real-time enterprise data.”

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform nearly a decade ago. The Reltio Connected Data Platform is a proven multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM solution that masters all data types in real-time and at-scale. Customers benefit from agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by Reltio’s competitors.

Reltio Connected Data Platform uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and Connected Graph technology to discover relationships. To learn more, visit www.reltio.com.