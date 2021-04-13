Newell Brands Teams Up with UNICEF USA to Support Global Educational Programming During COVID-19

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) today announced that it has donated over 2.8 million school supplies including Sharpie® and Expo® markers and Paper Mate® pens, pencils and erasers among other Newell Writing products to UNICEF USA. The donation is in support of UNICEF’s education programming, including COVID-19 response efforts to mitigate learning disruptions in Egypt and Jordan. The donation to UNICEF USA will provide nearly 90,000 vulnerable children in these countries with the opportunity to enhance their education and help reach their full potential amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020 and continuing into 2021, children around the world were affected by the largest education disruption in history. Schools for more than 168 million children have been closed for nearly a full year. The crisis worsened pre-existing education disparities by reducing the opportunities for many of the world’s most vulnerable children – those living in poor or rural areas, girls, refugees, and children with disabilities. These learning losses threaten to potentially extend beyond this generation and erase decades of progress. It's estimated that over 1 billion children are at risk of falling behind due to school closures.

“Newell Brands is proud to support UNICEF USA on the incredible work they are doing to support children around the world whose education has been impacted by the pandemic,” said Laurel Hurd, Newell Brands Learning & Development Segment President. “We hope these supplies will enable the young people who receive them to keep learning, no matter the circumstances, and find moments of joy in their education during unprecedented times.”

Through its emergency education efforts, UNICEF is addressing learning losses and preventing dropouts. Newell Brands’ contribution to these efforts will help UNICEF mitigate the long-term consequences of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 is having devastating impacts on children’s ability to learn around the world,” said Michael J. Nyenhuis, UNICEF USA President and CEO. “UNICEF USA is grateful for Newell Brands’ generous contribution of essential school supplies to help equip students with the resources needed to fulfill their potential and cope with stress through learning and creative activities.”

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

About UNICEF USA

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a more equitable world for every child. UNICEF has helped save more children’s lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.

UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world’s most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information visit unicefusa.org.

© UNICEF/UN0378009/Panjwani