Repertoire Immune Medicines Secures $189M Financing to Advance Pipeline Programs and Discovery Platform Directed at Cellular Immune Targets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repertoire Immune Medicines, a clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases, today announced the completion of a $189 million Series B financing. Joining Flagship Pioneering, Repertoire’s institutional founder and principal backer, are new and existing investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2i, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), the Alaska Permanent Fund, Invus, and others. Proceeds from this financing will support further expansion of the company’s proprietary DECODE discovery platform, accelerate its clinical and preclinical pipeline, expand Repertoire’s team, and enhance its manufacturing capabilities. Founded by Flagship Pioneering, Repertoire has raised more than $350 million in the aggregate to date.

“We are making tremendous progress toward unlocking the full potential of therapeutically modulating the immune system by decoding the interactions between T cells and antigens to create new classes of immune medicines for cancer, immune disorders, infectious diseases, and other serious diseases,” said John Cox, CEO of Repertoire. “This financing round will support the broad application of our DECODE platform to define and understand the complete repertoire of T cell receptor-antigen pairs that drive cellular immunity. The insights we glean from this information will enable a new era of novel immune medicines designed to exploit these critical interactions.”

This financing also supports the advancement of multiple clinical programs in immuno-oncology using Repertoire’s proprietary antigen-primed multi-clonal cytokine enhanced T cell products in solid tumors. The PRIME IL-15 program in advanced metastatic solid tumors is underway, with a data readout anticipated later this year. The PRIME IL-12 program in HPV-16+ solid tumors will be initiated by mid-year. Both clinical programs represent novel first of their kind immune medicines in oncology.

“All roads to cellular immunity pass through the immune synapse,” said Douglas Cole, M.D., co-founder, and Chairman of the Board of Repertoire Immune Medicines and Managing Partner of Flagship Pioneering. “Repertoire’s innovative platform makes it possible to elucidate the features of the immune synapse that drive clonal behavior. Applying this knowledge will revolutionize the discovery and development of immune medicines.”

About Repertoire Immune Medicines

Repertoire Immune Medicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to unlock and direct the remarkable power of the human immune system to prevent or treat cancer, as well as autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and other serious diseases. The company’s repertoire of T cell receptor (TCR)-antigen codes that drive health and disease represents one of the greatest opportunities for innovation in medical science. Repertoire scientists created and developed the DECODE and DEPLOY suite of technologies, which allow in-depth characterization of TCR-antigen pairs, and the ability to rationally design and develop novel targeted immune medicines.

Repertoire Immune Medicines was formed in December 2019 by combining two Flagship Pioneering companies to create a fully integrated immune medicines company. From its sites in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Zurich, Switzerland, Repertoire’s team of more than 120 is creating a new category of immune medicines enabled from its DECODE discovery platform and DEPLOY development engine. The company’s first product in the clinic is a novel multiclonal T cell therapy consisting of naïve, rare T cells derived from the peripheral blood, activated against a curated set of antigens, and armed with a proprietary cytokine payload. Repertoire is in clinical-stage immuno-oncology development today, targeting metastatic solid tumors. In the field of autoimmunity, Repertoire is using its proprietary platform to discover novel epitopes and TCRs from patients with type 1 diabetes. The company is also using its DECODE platform to discover infectious disease antigens and responding T cell clones.

