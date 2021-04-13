The Hundred Club of Massachusetts Announces Affiliation with Home Base

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hundred Club of Massachusetts, Inc., which provides support and financial relief to the families of fallen police officers and firefighters, today announced an affiliation with Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program. This affiliation will provide Home Base services at no cost to current police officers and firefighters who are veterans, and to the families of The Hundred Club whose fallen heroes were military veterans.

The Home Base Program is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen. The program achieves this through world class clinical care, wellness education and research—all provided free of charge to both veterans and their family members.

“Across the Commonwealth, many of the police officers and firefighters we rely on every day have gone above and beyond the call of duty by not only serving their communities as first responders, but serving our nation as veterans,” said Peter Smyth, president of The Hundred Club of Massachusetts. “By collaborating with Home Base to provide these critical services to our members, we’re making great strides toward ensuring we continue to care for those who have cared for and served for us by providing this essential care for their families.”

The Hundred Club and Home Base teams will work together to ensure The Hundred Club’s veteran families have access to Home Base’s high-level clinical care.

“The Hundred Club’s mission to support the families of fallen heroes and ensure their sacrifice and service is never forgotten greatly aligns with Home Base’s dedication to caring for our nation’s veterans,” said Brigadier General (ret) Jack Hammond, executive director at Home Base. “We are proud to offer Home Base’s expert care to The Hundred Club’s veteran families.”

There are over 30,000 first responders in Massachusetts who on a daily basis put their lives in harm’s way. The Hundred Club is committed to offering assistance and support to the families of fallen police officers and firefighters.

To learn more about The Hundred Club, visit www.100clubmass.org.

About The Club

The Hundred Club of Mass., Inc. was founded in 1959 by individuals with the vision of creating an organization that would serve the needs of the surviving families of firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty. Surviving families are extended assistance with financial and legal matters, enrichment programs for children, college tuition, counseling and wellness, and other activities. The promise of The Hundred Club is to never forget the heroes who have lost their lives and their families. We care for those who care for us.