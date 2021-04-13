SecZetta Enjoys Record 2020: Reports Strongest Quarterly Growth in Company’s History in Q4, Ends Year With 300% Year-Over-Year Growth

FALL RIVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecZetta, the leading provider of third-party identity management solutions, today shared its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 year-end business results. The company enjoyed 300% year-over-year growth in 2020, with a record fourth quarter that was the largest in the company’s history. In Q4, which ended January 31, 2021, SecZetta added leading global organizations to its customer roster, expanded its partner program, and continued bolstering its senior leadership team. SecZetta was also cited in three leading industry analyst reports on identity governance and administration, and insider risk management.

“In 2020, SecZetta capitalized on the growing need by organizations utilizing contractors, partners, and vendors as key components of their workforce to increase automation of key identity lifecycle processes and reduce risk. Customers selected SecZetta to move away from manually adding third-party users to IGA tools to grant access as these practices become impractical at scale, prevent the adoption of Zero Trust policies for third-party users, and expose the organization to high business costs and even higher risks,” said David Pignolet, CEO and founder, SecZetta. “Our 300% growth during the global pandemic underscores the resiliency of our value proposition and strongly positions SecZetta for continued rapid growth in 2021 as we look to leverage our existing customer base including Airbus, Circle K, MARS, Mayo Clinic and Richemont to expand our business at home and further penetrate overseas markets.”

New Senior Leadership

In Q4, SecZetta welcomed Toby Emden as its vice president, Product Strategy and Innovation. Emden is responsible for setting the strategic direction for SecZetta’s solutions and devising innovative approaches to drive customer value. Emden has more than 20 years of experience as an identity and access management strategist and architect. He is a recognized thought leader in the IAM space, having led numerous identity transformation programs for some of the world’s largest organizations. Prior to joining SecZetta, Emden held cybersecurity leadership positions at Citigroup, Edgile, KPMG, and Travelers Insurance.

Industry Analyst Recognition

SecZetta was cited in two leading industry analyst reports in Q4 2020, including the Gartner December 2020 “Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions” and the Gartner December 2020 “Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)”. The Gartner Market Guide for Insider Risk Management was created to help organizations understand and implement insider risk mitigation strategies and references SecZetta as a company offering solutions that deliver insider threat detection capabilities. SecZetta was also include in the Gartner Market Guide for IGA report which was produced to help organizations determine how best and when to deploy IGA solutions into organizations and how to pair up specific organizational needs against vendors.

Q4 Customer Highlights

SecZetta continues to expand its customer base across a variety of industries. New Q4 customer wins include:

CarMax, America's largest used-car retailer and a Fortune 500 company

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia

Hoag Hospital, a not-for-profit regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats nearly 30,000 inpatients and 350,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals, seven health centers and four urgent care centers

Medifast, an American nutrition and weight loss company that produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, and franchised weight loss clinics

MultiCare Health System, a not-for-profit health care organization, provides health care services at dozens of locations, including seven hospitals across Washington state

Richemont, a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company. Through its various subsidiaries, Richemont produces and sells jewelry, watches, leather goods, pens, firearms, clothing and accessories.

New Q4 Partnerships and Integrations

SecZetta continued to build out its partner roster in Q4 to support its ambitious global growth. New partners include:

Cirrus Cybersecurity Group, a US-based advisory firm that assists clients with identifying and understanding their current, target, and future security needs

Omada, a market-leading provider of solutions for identity management and access governance

ePlus, a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology

iC Consult, the largest vendor-independent system integrator for IAM solutions, with more than 300 consultants around the world

CyberArk Vendor Privileged Access Manager, formerly CyberArk Alero, the established leader in privileged access management

“SecZetta helps our customers to collect third-party, non-employee data from both internal and external resources, throughout the lifecycle of the third-party user,” said Dr. Heiko Klarl, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, iC Consult. ”Having one authoritative source reduces complexity for all governance and provisioning processes.”

Q4 Product Update and 2021 Roadmap

Our product and development teams made significant strides in Q4. In addition to delivering on key features and functionality, like Identity Proofing and multi-language support, we have incorporated Voice of the Customer (VOC) methodologies into our processes to drive increased alignment of our product roadmap with our customer and partner community. As we move into 2021, we will continue to focus on refining and improving our core functionality with particular emphasis on enhancing user experience, multi-language support, additional integration options, and extended reporting capabilities.

About SecZetta

SecZetta is the leading provider of third-party identity management solutions. Our solutions enable organizations to execute risk-based identity access and lifecycle strategies for diverse non-employee populations. Because the solution suite is purpose-built, it’s uniquely able to manage the complex relationships organizations have with non-employees in a single, easy-to-use application that simultaneously helps facilitate commercial initiatives, support regulatory compliance, and reduce third-party risk. For more information about SecZetta visit https://seczetta.com/.