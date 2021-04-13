ChargeHub by Mogile Technologies Inc. Adds Network SemaConnect to Electric Vehicle Charging Payment Solution

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargeHub by Mogile Technologies Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) mapping service that displays data on more than 100,000 public charging stations in North America, announced today that SemaConnect is the largest network to date to join its electric vehicle (EV) charging payment solution—ChargeHub Passport.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to make EV charging easier and expand access for drivers,” said Mahi Reddy, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of SemaConnect. “ChargeHub Passport is a key step towards making that access seamless for millions of current and future EV drivers in North America.”

The Maryland-based company has thousands of public charging stations across North America and continues to expand its reach. By joining this payment solution, over 700,000 ChargeHub mobile app users can activate a charging session with a tap of a button, removing the need for multiple mobile apps, memberships and RFID cards across different networks.

EV drivers can learn more about ChargeHub Passport here: www.chargehub.com/passport

“Our mission is to simplify the EV charging experience every step of the way,” said Simon Ouellette, CEO of Mogile Technologies Inc. “Having SemaConnect come on board is a significant step toward offering the EV community a comprehensive coverage with ChargeHub Passport.”

In 2020, ChargeHub Passport was launched as a payment solution to simplify the public charging experience for EV drivers. The payment service also works on charging networks ChargeLab and ZEF Energy, with more networks planned to join ChargeHub Passport in the coming months.

About ChargeHub by Mogile Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2013, ChargeHub by Mogile Technologies Inc., is an electric vehicle (EV) community-driven platform with the mission to improve the customer experience (CX). The platform offers a suite of charging solutions that drive lasting performance improvement in EV adoption and infrastructure deployment. ChargeHub leverages the contributions of its EV community to enable transparency in the reliability and accessibility of public charging stations on the North American continent. With over 700,000 users, the ChargeHub platforms display data on more than 100,000 public charging stations—essential insights that fully support EV drivers. For more information, visit www.chargehub.com.

About SemaConnect

SemaConnect is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network platform. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful charging station deployments at Class A properties since its founding in 2008, for companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.semaconnect.com.