Merit Energy Company Moves Gas Gathering Workflows to the Quorum Software Cloud

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Software (“Quorum”), a world leader in digital transformation for the energy industry, today announced that Merit Energy Company (“Merit”) has successfully transitioned its gathering assets to myQuorum TIPS in the cloud. Merit operations have defined success in the energy industry for over three decades, driven by a focus on reducing costs, improving efficiency, increasing production, and maximizing safety. Moving gas gathering business workflows to the Quorum cloud further enhances Merit’s operations and streamlines acquisitions.

“Merit has a proven model that supports how we operate,” said Kyle Richardson, Accounting Manager at Merit. “Our operations are built on 30 years of experience, a detailed understanding of our assets, and a disciplined approach at every site,” continued Richardson. “Our partnership with Quorum goes back decades, and the TIPS software has evolved and adapted to meet the changing needs of our business, including the transition to the cloud.”

Quorum and Merit transitioned existing gathering assets to myQuorum TIPS, the cloud-enabled version of the 20-year leader in gas scheduling and accounting software. In addition, Quorum conducted data migration for several newly acquired gathering assets into myQuorum TIPS. These processes enable Merit to focus on managing the business, while Quorum supports the company’s infrastructure needs, keeps assets running on the most current software, and empowers the accounting team to support operations with the latest features, functionality, and reporting available. Merit’s solution for gas gathering includes:

For information on how Quorum is powering the business of energy, visit quorumsoftware.com.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software is the world’s largest provider of digital technology focused solely on business workflows that empower the next evolution of energy. From emerging companies to supermajors, throughout every region of the globe, customers rely on Quorum’s proven innovation and unmatched global expertise to streamline business operations and make data-driven decisions that optimize profitability and growth. Our industry-leading solutions are transforming energy companies across the entire value chain, helping visionary leaders evolve their organizations into modern energy companies. Visit quorumsoftware.com.

About Merit Energy Company

Merit Energy is a private oil and gas company founded in 1989 with a simple goal: play from the center. Merit does not chase trends. We have a tested approach and we do it well — a proven and prudent player which has delivered solid returns time and time again. Visit meritenergy.com for more.