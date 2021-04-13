Sentar Awarded ISEA Integrated Logistics Support Task Order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar Inc. (Sentar), one of the fastest growing cybersecurity and intelligence solutions, operations and technology providers in the national security sector, announced today it has received a follow-on, two-year, $4.5 million contract to provide the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific (NIWC Pacific) Cyber Analytics In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) Integrated Logistics Support, engineering and technical services in support of the Cyber Analytics In-Service Engineering Agency (CBISEA).

With this award, Sentar will support NIWC Pacific in functional work areas including innovative science and technology research, concept development, systems engineering, architecture development, software development, test and experimentation, quality assurance and component integration. This contract will ensure timely access to highly qualified resources to support technical programs.

The work conducted under this contract supports the client in creating capabilities and providing technical services to support technical and operational activities in the cyberspace domain for the Navy, DoD and other Government agencies. NIWC Pacific is the principle Navy Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) and the Acquisition Center for C4ISR and Information Operations (IO) and is responsible for functions that include: mission analysis, assessment and development of technology base, basic and applied research, demonstration of technology, engineering in support of production, support to operating forces; supporting doctrine, policy, and strategy development; and integration of numerous National and Tactical systems in the area of Cyberspace Operations.

“These RDT&E networks provide critical communications for Research and Development laboratories and are actively developing technologies enhancing our nation’s communications in support of the warfighter,” said April Nadeau, Senior Vice President of DoD Programs. "Being awarded this Task Order a second time is a testament to the high-quality, mission-critical work that the Sentar team delivers as well as our commitment to solving our customers' most difficult problems in the cyber domain."

All contract work will be performed in San Diego, CA.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is one of the fastest-growing cyber intelligence, analytics and operations solutions providers focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence, analytics, and systems engineering into holistic solutions that combine these disciplines to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas.