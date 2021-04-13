Leading Dutch crypto exchange LiteBit partners with RIDDLE&CODE to pave the way towards regulatory compliance and launch the next generation of crypto services

VIENNA & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RIDDLE&CODE FinTech Solutions, an innovative European company that empowers financial institutions to handle all aspects of digital asset management, announced today that LiteBit, the leading Dutch cryptocurrency exchange, has chosen its Token Management Platform (TMP) to scale infrastructure, respond to regulatory requirements and provide advanced capabilities to its growing customer base.

Over the last few years, the European Union has significantly tightened its regulations on crypto service providers, including the recently updated 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5). The newly implemented AMLD5 guidelines oblige service providers such as crypto exchanges and custodians to adhere to the same regulatory provisions as traditional financial institutions.

“The Dutch implementation of the regulations currently goes beyond EU guidelines and calls for extensive identification of customers and monitoring of transactions as well as extensive reporting and audit capabilities,” said Berit Fuss, Director of FinTech Solutions at RIDDLE&CODE. “These requirements have turned out to be quite burdensome and have forced several crypto-related businesses to close or leave the Netherlands.”

“Crypto exchanges across the industry are prioritising compliance with regulatory obligations. LiteBit is no exception,” said Arthur Van Lier, LiteBit’s COO. “The partnership with RIDDLE&CODE and the use of the cutting-edge TMP enables us to be compliant with both current and future regulations. But regulatory frameworks aren’t the only ones evolving,” he added. “At the moment, Decentralised Finance (DeFi) is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the crypto industry. However, due to the complexity of the applications and the efforts required to support several token protocols, many market players struggle to innovate and accommodate the integration of DeFi capabilities. With the TMP, we can benefit from these new business models and scale our operational capabilities.”

The TMP provides the Dutch exchange with a robust and transparent foundation for:

Responding to the most pressing demands in an ever-changing regulatory environment, including AML/CFT requirements, customer due diligence, Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures and more.

Scaling its operations by creating unlimited segregated accounts for its customers and automating certain processes to reduce the burden on the operational teams.

Being flexible enough to offer DeFi services such as staking or voting on popular networks like Polkadot and Ethereum.

The Token Management Platform is the next generation of RIDDLE&CODE’s institutional-grade digital asset management solution. The cloud-based platform manages all aspects of key generation, custody, AML, regulatory compliance and token management. Accepted by the Swiss financial market authorities, the TMP is fully auditable and compliant with financial regulations, allowing clients to fulfill all transparency requirements in line with financial regulations and internal compliance policies.

“We are thrilled to work with LiteBit, our first crypto exchange customer,” said Alexander Koppel, CEO of RIDDLE&CODE. “This strategic partnership allows us to enter the Dutch market and help LiteBit in its journey to full regulatory compliance and expansion across Europe.”

RIDDLE&CODE FinTech Solutions

RIDDLE&CODE FinTech solutions, a subsidiary firm of the leading European blockchain interface company RIDDLE&CODE, builds hardware and software stacks that empower funds, crypto exchanges and regulated financial institutions to manage all aspects of key generation, custody, AML, regulatory compliance and token management with unmatched versatility and security.

LiteBit

LiteBit is a platform that makes trading in crypto safe, simple and personal. Its aim is to be the most customer-friendly and reliable platform in Europe. LiteBit supports investors in buying, selling and managing crypto, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and more than 50 other types of coins.

