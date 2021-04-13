Catholic Order of Foresters Modernizes with WELIS Ascent Illustration System

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iPipeline®–a leading provider of no code / low code cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry–today announced that Catholic Order of Foresters has selected its WELIS® Ascent Illustration System to modernize how their agents present diversified insurance products to consumers seeking protection.

The WELIS Ascent Illustration System is a scalable platform, designed to help insurers sell and service customers in a multi-channel distribution environment. The award-winning software is constructed as a standard single life illustration system that can be transformed into a sophisticated multiple life / multiple plan system with a single button click. iPipeline acquired WELIS in September 2020 and is one of the largest providers of illustrations in the life insurance industry.

“Educating consumers about what they are buying and how it is likely to perform in the future is critical to selling life insurance products. Automating the task of providing detailed illustrations to consumers not only enables agents to more effectively sell but allows them to show the differences more effectively across a range of products. Agents need to ensure that they are clearly educating consumers about products shaping their financial futures. Our platform fulfills this important need,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline. “WELIS Ascent is a feature-rich illustration platform offering flexibility and a range of features to improve sales presentations. The ability to rapidly make changes to support ongoing presentations provides speed-to-market advantages and improves consumer satisfaction. We are confident the agents at Catholic Order of Foresters will see an immediate benefit by using this new platform to educate their customers during the education and selling process.”

“From the beginning, iPipeline’s WELIS team stood out from the competition as a group that would build a strong relationship with us and forge a joint effort for the implementation of the new illustration platform. This was critical for us as we wanted to be able to update interest rates and make rider changes on our own, as well as execute other modifications to the platform without a heavy dependence on the tech provider. We were seeking a level of self-service to address our daily needs on the fly and saw that with iPipeline’s WELIS system,” said Geno Turek, Vice President, Product Solutions, Catholic Order of Foresters. “Of equal importance was finding a highly scalable platform with a variety of presentation features to support our growth and make life easier for our agents. Ultimately, the ability to present our product portfolio more effectively is what led to the selection. Their platform allows our agents to efficiently select the best products to address specific financial needs.”

About Catholic Order of Foresters

Catholic Order of Foresters is a fraternal benefit life insurance society dedicated to helping members achieve financial security through life insurance while supporting the Catholic community through fraternal outreach. COF is licensed in 32 states and Washington, D.C. Our product portfolio includes Term, Whole Life, Universal Life, and Annuities. Visit us at www.catholicforester.org.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of no code / low code, cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations, and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline’s platform is used by approximately 450 carriers and fund companies, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Boston, Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Davidson, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.