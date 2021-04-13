Liberty Latin America Selects MATRIXX Software to Transform Customer Experience Across the Region

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization, announced today that Liberty Latin America has selected MATRIXX Digital Commerce as part of their digital evolution to 5G in the Caribbean and Latin America, bringing more choice, transparency and responsiveness to their residential and enterprise customers.

MATRIXX is a real-time digital platform providing customers with full visibility into their accounts, services and spending at all times directly through a mobile app or customer portal. With MATRIXX, customers will have a simpler, more transparent experience in how they buy and use services such as broadband, video, telephony and mobile services, including triple-play and quad-play offerings. They can easily buy, change or cancel services through digital channels without going to a store or calling a call center. Customers can add, change and/or exchange services on demand, and tailor their services to their specific needs.

“To support our expansion, we are transforming our IT infrastructure to improve customer experience and digital engagement as we evolve our 5G offering in Puerto Rico," said Christine Weber, CIO and interim CTO, Liberty Latin America. “We chose MATRIXX as the centralized digital commerce platform that will give us the responsiveness to engage with our customers in real-time, and the agility to develop and scale valuable new offerings across residential and commercial markets.”

The MATRIXX deployment will initially focus on Liberty Latin America’s mobile offering in Puerto Rico as the company continues to enrich the 5G offering to the delight of their customers. Liberty Latin America chose MATRIXX for its speed of deployment, commercial agility, and its focus on 5G and omnichannel support. Leveraging MATRIXX, Liberty Latin America is creating the leading integrated provider through its Liberty Puerto Rico brand by delivering added value to its customers with expanded product offerings, more resilient infrastructure and developing the foundation to offer more advanced 5G services.

“We are excited to be partnering with Liberty Latin America as they enhance their customer offerings and evolve to 5G,” said Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “We look forward to providing a digital platform that enables Liberty Latin America to transform customer experience and exceed their customers’ expectations.”

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT & networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.