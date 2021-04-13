Publix Employees Federal Credit Union Selects Payrailz To Deliver Smarter Digital Payments Experience

GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payrailz®, a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions across the United States, announced that Publix Employees Federal Credit Union (PEFCU) has signed on for digital payments.

PEFCU serves current and retired Publix Super Markets, Inc. associates and their families across the Southeast. The credit union strives to be the primary financial institution in members’ lives. To create a one-stop shop for members, the credit union decided it had to provide a better digital payment experience that goes beyond traditional bill pay.

When searching for payments options to take its digital experience to the next level, PEFCU chose Payrailz over the others in the marketplace because of its complete payments platform that encompasses A2A, P2P, bill pay and loan payments. The credit union also cited Payrailz’ vision for and commitment to the future of AI and machine learning within the payment experience as a key factor in its selection. As the credit union considered its digital transformation and strategy for providing a competitive digital payment experience for its members, PEFCU knew that having a smart, proactive payments platform would set it apart from other credit union and bank competitors.

“We chose Payrailz for their best of breed digital payments platform and because they are a trusted partner that will help us build for the future,” said Ted Hassenfelt, CIO of Publix Employees Federal Credit Union. “Payrailz has great people, and we love their vision and how it has come to fruition over the past few years. The Payrailz platform is much more than just bill pay, A2A and P2P. Our members will see our deeper Payrailz integrations in waves, helping them move their money and pay their bills more easily. The combination of AI and machine learning will help our members manage their payments and financial health better with evolving services. I'm excited about this partnership and to be working with the Payrailz team.”

“We are so proud to work with thought-leading credit unions like Publix that not only understand our vision for a smarter payments experience, but believe in it,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “Publix Employees Federal Credit Union is a great example of a credit union that shares our vision for payments and truly wants to create the best digital experience for its members.”

About Publix Employees Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Lakeland, Fla., Publix Employees Federal Credit Union (PEFCU) is a member-owned co-operative that was founded in 1957 to meet the financial needs of current and retired Publix Super Markets Inc. associates and their family members. PEFCU, with over $1 billion in assets, is ranked in the top five percent of credit unions nation-wide. PEFCU maintains a five-star rating by Bauer Financial and boasts an “A+” in financial health. PEFCU remains committed to improving the financial lives of its members and continues to expand its membership throughout the southeastern U.S. For more information, visit pefcu.com.

About Payrailz®

Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced payment capabilities and experiences including consumer and business bill pay, external and internal transfers, new account funding, P2P, B2B, B2C and other related solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture, Payrailz’ smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’ API-first and cloud-native technology engine, to offer unique payment solutions to their consumers and businesses. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit payrailz.com, follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn, or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.