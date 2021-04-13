TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has become a signatory of Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a joint initiative between UN Global Compact and UN Women founded in 2010. Becoming a signatory solidifies Renesas’ commitment to empower and inspire women in the workplace and in society, and to create a business environment where women can work, lead and excel in their careers.

By endorsing the Women’s Empowerment Principles, Renesas pledges to undertake the following:

Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality

Treat all women and men fairly at work – respect and support human rights and nondiscrimination

Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers

Promote education, training and professional development for women

Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women

Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy

Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality

“Cultivating a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion is a key enabler to drive innovation and add value to our business,” said Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO at Renesas. “Our endorsement of the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles further demonstrates Renesas’ unwavering commitment to promote gender equality and create a more inclusive workforce where individuals can achieve their maximum potential regardless of gender.”

Renesas will create new policies and enhance existing policies across the entire Renesas Group to enforce equal pay for work of equal value, gender-responsive supply chain practices and zero tolerance against sexual harassment in the workplace.

About the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs)

The Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) are a set of Principles offering guidance to business on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are informed by international labor and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment. For more information visit www.weps.org

