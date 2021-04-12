dentsu Media Launches Unique People Based In-House Buying Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dentsu International’s media service offering, dentsu Media announced today the launch of its new in-house buying solution – Data Enabled Linear TV Activation, also known as DELTA. DELTA reimagines the way our teams have been executing programmatic TV to enhance data-driven, people-based linear TV for clients.

DELTA brings the buying process in-house by utilizing our best-in-class expertise to holistically purchase linear TV across all cable and broadcast properties – leveraging a single source of audience and viewership data for planning, buying, and measurement reporting. This unique solution enables teams to be more flexible and transparent for clients by being hands on the keyboard versus relying on third parties. DELTA will also help accelerate more effective linear TV buys by allowing meaningful targeted reach at scale, executing audience-based buying across multiple networks and network groups.

Brad Stockton, VP, US National Video Innovation, dentsu’s Amplifi said: “Clients want a more accountable and holistic people-based approach when it comes to buying linear TV, and DELTA is that solution and more. DELTA is an enhanced buying capability that taps into data-driven linear TV like never before to provide greater efficiencies and holistic linear TV transparency for our clients.”

David Spencer, Asst. Manager, Audience Buying Strategy, Global Media Operations, General Motors said: “The DELTA platform is an innovative solution to help GM activate on its people-based marketing strategy across all forms of television. The Advanced TV ecosystem has evolved rapidly over the last few years, presenting new opportunities to think differently about how dentsu plans, buys, measures, and optimizes our television campaigns. DELTA will provide GM with a more effective, platform-agnostic approach to television buying, and GM is very excited for its launch.”

The DELTA team has selected software and data platform, VideoAmp, as their data partner of choice. The team will leverage VideoAmp’s proprietary commingled TV viewership dataset to underpin buying efforts across the linear television market and to deliver on audience-based guarantees for clients. Other capabilities of the newly formed partnership include the ability to create custom advanced audience definitions to further enhance and build-out ideal targets, obtain quicker in-flight turnarounds, as well as enhance measurement reporting capabilities for dentsu clients. VideoAmp’s market-leading dataset commingles ACR and Set-Top-Box data, powering TV to digital connections across 28M households and 40M devices.

VideoAmp’s Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Parkes comments: “We are excited to see dentsu Media adopt our currency-grade dataset as the foundation of their advanced TV buying capability. VideoAmp is dedicated to bringing a more data-driven approach to linear TV by enabling our clients to optimize to their own custom advanced audience definitions. Our TV viewership dataset not only provides the opportunity to guarantee linear TV delivery against audiences that are more granular than traditional TV definitions of age and gender, but will also act as the bridge to a future phase of linear, streaming and digital de-duplicated cross-platform currency.”

VideoAmp was selected to power DELTA after a comprehensive RFI process with the leading data enhanced linear TV platforms, conducted by a 16-member taskforce of cross disciplinary subject matter experts across dentsu Media. Brad Stockton, VP, US National Video Innovation will lead the new in-house solution.

About dentsu International

Part of dentsu, dentsu international helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists. Follow us on social @dentsuUSA.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is an interoperable measurement and optimization platform that transforms wasteful mass marketing initiatives into smarter, data-driven strategies. Advertisers, agencies and media owners leverage VideoAmp’s privacy-first suite of data and software solutions to gain a true deduplicated read of performance across linear TV, OTT, digital and walled garden media by connecting the dots between ad exposures, audiences and outcomes. VideoAmp measures and optimizes billions in advertising spend each year and is backed by The Raine Group, Ankona Capital and other leading venture capital groups. Visit us at videoamp.com.