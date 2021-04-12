Global Results Communications Welcomes IntelePeer to Client Roster of Leading Innovators

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Results Communications (GRC), an award-winning, full-service public relations powerhouse focused on high-tech and all the verticals it touches, is pleased to announce its newest client IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider. Providing a comprehensive PR strategy inclusive of leveraging media and analyst relations to generate coverage in top-tier news and industry publications, GRC will utilize its expertise to amplify IntelePeer’s market presence while increasing awareness of its products and solutions that allow companies to create a world-class customer experience.

“We are thrilled to be agency of choice for a rapidly growing company automating communications for public, private and government organizations alike,” says GRC’s CEO and Founder, Valerie Christopherson. “A proven leader solving some of our most pressing and current challenges, particularly the COVID vaccine distribution with its automated vaccine scheduling solution, IntelePeer aligns with GRC’s mission to make 2021 its breakthrough year.”

Since 2003, IntelePeer has provided an omnichannel CPaaS built for the enterprise. Helping companies deliver award-winning customer service, IntelePeer’s platform builds and integrates communications-enabled workflows to dramatically improve business processes through automation.

