 Navy Federal Credit Union recognized on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, 10 years in a row

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Navy Federal Credit Union was named, for the 10th year in a row, one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. Navy Federal has received this award 11 years total, and remains the only credit union on the list.

"We have a strong culture of service at Navy Federal, and we know it starts with how we treat our team members," said Mary McDuffie, president/CEO of Navy Federal. “During this past year, we had to lean on one another more than ever, which only strengthened our culture.”

In awarding Navy Federal, Fortune noted that:

96% of employees consider the employee benefits offered to be special and unique.

95% of Navy Federal employees are proud to tell others where they work.

94% of employees feel good about the ways Navy Federal contributes to the community.

91% of employees feel treated as an equal employee, regardless of position level.

Rankings are based on employee surveys. However, this year’s methodology represents a change in response to the unique circumstances of 2020 – with 60% of each company’s score based on confidential employee feedback and the remaining 40% based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic.

“We have been very focused on making sure the Navy Federal culture remains vibrant, especially with the majority of team members working from home and facing high levels of stress in their personal lives,” said Holly Kortright, chief human resources officer for Navy Federal. “Whether it be pivoting to create virtual wellness programs or allowing our teams flexibility during these challenging times, this award only reinforces the good work done to keep our team members our top priority.”

In addition to the Fortune 100 selection, Navy Federal is regularly recognized for its quality work environment that allows for continuous learning through training and development and family-like corporate atmosphere. The credit union ranked #16 on the Best Work Places in Financial Services & Insurance list in 2021, #13 on the Best Workplaces for Women list, and #20 on the Best Work Places for Millennials list in 2020.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 10 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 22,000 and has a global network of 344 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.