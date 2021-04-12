RAVE Computer, an NVIDIA Elite Visualization Partner, Showcases Innovative Compute Solutions at GTC, Supporting New NVIDIA RTX A4000 and A5000

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAVE Computer, a leader in the development of purpose built computing solutions, today announces the addition of the new NVIDIA RTX A4000 and A5000 GPUs to its portfolio of hardware components that support its suite of products and solutions. As an NVIDIA Elite Visualization Partner, RAVE Computer has priority access to the new professional RTX A4000 and A5000 GPUs, helping customers mitigate current global supply chain constraints and graphic cards shortages.

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA unveiled the new NVIDIA RTX A4000 and A5000 GPUs at GTC21, the transformative global event that brings together brilliant, creative minds looking to ignite ideas, build new skills, and forge new connections to take on the biggest challenges of training and simulation leaders in the military, AI innovators, technologists, product designers/engineers, and virtual production professionals. It also gives participants access to more than 1,400 live and on-demand sessions, including three sessions with RAVE Computer’s Chief Technologist, Karl Rosenberger.

“As an NVIDIA Elite Visualization Partner, RAVE Computer is excited to have early access to the new RTX A4000 and A5000 GPUs,” said Stacey Ferguson, President, RAVE Computer. “Given the global component and supply chain constraints, our customers will now have access to these more readily available professional cards with improved performance through RAVE Computer. There’s never been a more compelling time for commercial and DOD organizations to adopt the professional platform over GeForce. Price is no longer an inhibiting factor, and the professional cards offer critical benefits with regards to application optimization. The new professional cards are also expected to have better availability without tariffs, making them the logical choice to meet project and program demands going forward.”

About NVIDIA RTX A4000 and A5000

The NVIDIA RTX A4000 extends the reach of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture by delivering high performance graphics, advanced features, and combines the latest-generation RT Cores, TensorCores, and cores with 16 GB of graphics memory in a compact single-slot form factor that fits a wide range of RAVE Computer solutions

The NVIDIA RTX A5000 balances power, performance, and memory to tackle complex multi-application workflows. Built on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the RTX A5000 combines the latest-generation RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA cores with 24 GB of graphics memory to supercharge rendering, AI, VR, graphics and compute workflows––delivering a robust experience for military training and simulation leaders, designers, virtual producers, engineers, scientists, and artists.

“With the introduction of the NVIDIA RTX A4000 and A5000 series cards, RAVE Computer can continue to build and integrate the most innovative compute solutions enabling our customers to train, design, invent, and entertain unlike ever before,” said Karl Rosenberger, Chief Technologist, RAVE Computer. “Leveraging the blazing performance of the new RTX features including enhanced real-time ray tracing, accelerated AI, advanced graphics and compute capabilities, and photorealistic VR, we are proud to lead our customers toward a new era of innovative products, immersive training at the point of need, breathtaking virtual production, product designs, and life-saving discoveries.”

RAVE Computer’s RenderBEAST HMD Compute Features New NVIDIA RTX GPUs

RAVE’s RenderBEAST HMD features the latest NVIDIA Ampere-architecture based GPUs for professionals. The RenderBEAST HMD is designed to be flexible, customizable and adaptable to customer specification. Boasting whisper-quiet performance and a compact form factor, the RenderBEAST HMD has been rigorously tuned to support power draw, acoustic output, and thermal performance targets to ensure customers have a balanced system that can run in boost mode for extended periods. This balanced approach delivers highly efficient workflows and lets customers extract maximum value from the workstation to deliver world-class, professional-grade AR/VR/XR experiences.

Key features include:

Compact but robust desktop chassis

NVIDIA’s new Ampere-based graphics cards

Intel Core i9 Processor: 20MB Cache, up to 5.30 GHz, liquid cooled

Intel Z490 chipset

64GB 2933MHz DDR4 RAM

960GB NVMe SSD

RAVE Computer Presents at NVIDIA GTC

As one of only 24 national Elite Visualizations Partners, RAVE Computer is also an official sponsor GTC21. They will join organizations from around the world to deliver the leading insights and breakthroughs in high performance computing, visualization, immersion, training and simulation, product design and engineering, virtual production, rendering, AI, and more.

Registered participants of GTC have access to more than 1,400 live and on-demand sessions including these three sessions from RAVE Computer:

GPUs can Revolutionize Training and Simulation: NVIDIA's new Ampere (Session: SS32990): We will get you up to speed on how the new generation of NVIDIA's GPUs can continue to revolutionize simulation. You will be introduced to NVIDIA's new Ampere series products, capabilities and roadmaps and learn about best practices on how you can revolutionize simulation. link: https://gtc21.event.nvidia.com/media/1_e7oexxpn?ncid=ref-spo-47053

Navigate the most Common Pitfalls in your Immersive Technology Program (Session: SS32997): RAVE Computer brings together industry peers from Ford Motor Company, 209 Group, NVIDIA, Varjo Technologies and CRAFT to openly discuss their unique paths to innovation through immersive technology, and the common pitfalls that prevent organizations from realizing the technology's fullest potential. Session link: https://gtc21.event.nvidia.com/media/1_e6qj7e0u?ncid=ref-spo-47053

Immersive Solutions for Commercial Markets (Session: SS32991): This session will provide a thoughtful review of what immersive means for industry as a whole and other subsets such as training and simulation, and design and manufacturing. Topics include, what immersive means for training and simulation; current limitations of immersive technology; hardware considerations for a successful immersive program; how to decide which HMD you need; and how to implement and scale immersive solutions. Session link: https://gtc21.event.nvidia.com/media/1_59ttfz6v?ncid=ref-spo-47053

Customers can submit an inquiry at info@rave.com to learn more about RAVE Computer’s expertise as a computer integrator, how to gain priority access to the newest NVIDIA RTX 4000 and 5000 series cards for enterprise and government applications, and to schedule product demonstrations.

About RAVE Computer: Industry Expertise

RAVE Computer is an NVIDIA Elite Virtualization Partner and for more than 30 years has specialized in computer integration, with experience in performance tuning and modifications of systems to meet the environments in which they’ll operate. RAVE Computer’s deep relationships with technology OEMs such as NVIDIA give them early access to the most cutting-edge technology components. They leverage this expertise to deliver a unique consultative experience for their clients. RAVE Computer is a trusted advisor to government agencies and global brands, helping to shape requirements on the front end to save costs and issues over the entire solution life cycle. They support customers with product selection, life-cycle management, decisions about performance, size, weight, power, acoustics, thermals, COTS ruggedization, and more. Whether customers require an off-the-shelf product, or custom-engineered solution, RAVE Computer explores the specific objectives and challenges for clients to identify the best balance computing solution.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.