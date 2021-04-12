Clear Blue Smiles LLC Partners with GreenSky Patient Solutions® to Provide Thousands of Dentists with Access to Patient Financing

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) and Clear Blue Smiles LLC today jointly announced a strategic alliance whereby Clear Blue Smiles LLC will partner with GreenSky Patient Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of GreenSky, Inc. (“GreenSky”), a leading financial technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale®. By partnering with GreenSky Patient Solutions, Clear Blue Smiles LLC will be able to offer their partner dental and orthodontic offices attractive financing options for patients seeking high-quality, expert-driven orthodontics, remotely delivered.

“Clear Blue Smiles is the innovation that orthodontists need right now in order to stay relevant,” said Kevin Dillard, CEO and Co-Founder, Clear Blue Smiles. “We are helping dentists and orthodontists modernize their practices by giving them everything they need to treat patients remotely at the highest possible standard of care.”

The Clear Blue Smiles process requires all patients to undergo a comprehensive diagnostic exam, performed by dentists or orthodontists, prior to treatment. “With full diagnostics, orthodontists directing treatment, and robust ongoing monitoring, we believe our platform is the best of both worlds for doctors and their patients,” said Dr. William Crutchfield, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of Clear Blue Smiles LLC. “We know not all patients can be effectively treated remotely. That’s why we’re committed to having a rigorous disqualification process. Patient care is our absolute top priority,” he added.

Clear Blue Smiles LLC is working with other leading companies in orthodontics including Dental Monitoring, Greyfinch, a practice management software company and SureSmile clear aligners to create this new direct-to-provider platform. In addition to top-notch orthodontic companies, Clear Blue Smiles LLC is also working with other partners to further their focus on corporate social responsibility. Plastic is great for moving teeth, but not great for the environment. As such, they have committed to removing plastic from the environment by working with Healthy Human LLC, Dorsal Bracelets, the Ocean Blue Project, and Cocofloss.

About Clear Blue Smiles LLC

Clear Blue Smiles was founded by three orthodontic industry experts, with the vision of establishing the highest level of standard of care in the remote treatment and monitoring of orthodontic patients. Additionally, the company is working to reduce the amount of plastic pollution in the environment through using sustainable packaging and funding river, lake, and beach cleanups nationwide.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary technology platform enables thousands of active merchants and elective health care providers to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky’s technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since our inception, over 3.7 million consumers have financed nearly $28 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.