XPeng to Debut New LiDAR-Equipped Smart EV

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) will premier its third production model, the XPeng P5 smart sedan, on 14 April 2021 in a press briefing in Guangzhou, China.

The P5 is the world’s first mass-produced smart EV equipped with automotive-grade LiDAR technology, powered by XPeng’s full-stack in-house developed autonomous driving system XPILOT.

The press briefing will reveal the P5’s unique design language, the underlying architecture for XPeng’s next-generation XPILOT 3.5 system and its functionalities, the new features supported by XPeng’s proprietary intelligent in-car operating system Xmart OS, and more.

The XPeng P5 will be featured at the Auto Shanghai 2021 on 19th April, with full details of its configurations, performance and pricing.

The replay of the P5 Debut Press Briefing broadcast will be available on 14 April 2021 via the following channels:

XPeng IR Website

XPeng YouTube channel

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.