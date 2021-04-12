UKG Ranks #6 on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021 List

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, ranked #6 on the Fortune and Great Place to Work 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 2021 — marking the first time in history that two companies on the previous year’s Fortune 100 Best list have merged and then appeared on the 100 Best list a year later as a new entity. UKG also ranked #3 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology for 2021. The annual list recognizes companies focused on creating great workplaces for all employees, and this year’s award focused on how organizations cared for their employees, supported their customers, and made a difference in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, today announced it ranked #6 on the Fortune and Great Place to Work 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 2021. The annual list recognizes companies focused on creating great workplaces for all employees, and this year’s award focused on how organizations cared for their employees, supported their customers, and made a difference in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UKG securing a spot on the list marks the first time in history that two companies on the previous year’s Fortune 100 Best list have merged and then appeared on the 100 Best list a year later as a new entity. Kronos and Ultimate merged on April 1, 2020, to create UKG, and its 2021 100 Best ranking is based on an employee Trust Index survey conducted in October and the company’s Culture Audit submitted in November 2020. UKG also ranked #3 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology list last week, based on the same submission process.

“Normally when companies merge of this size … their scores plummet — that didn’t happen here. Why not? Because this group came together, virtually, and the leadership stayed true to their values by ensuring every employee feels respected, valued, supported, and cared for equitably and equally,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, in a video message announcing UKG’s ranking on the 2021 list.

“All I can say is, ‘Wow!’ Merging two global companies amid a pandemic brings a slew of unique challenges that we continue to overcome together,” said Aron Ain, chairman and CEO of UKG. “Through it all, our people have united to make the UKG merger a great success — they’ve cared for one another, worked thoughtfully with our customers, and have even volunteered virtually to help our communities. What a remarkable honor this is, to be recognized as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in our very first year as UKG, and this is just the beginning. We’re creating something truly special as UKG. I’m an incredibly proud and lucky CEO.”

To support its people — also known as U Krewers — at every stage of their careers and lives, UKG offers its U.S.-based employees:

100%-company-paid healthcare premiums (medical, dental, and vision), including coverage for infertility treatments and gender reassignment surgery — healthcare coverage extends to spouses, domestic partners (same and opposite sex), and dependents

A 45% dollar-for-dollar match on all 401(k) contributions, with no lifetime cap, up to federal limits

Unlimited paid time off for any reason, including vacation, sick time, volunteering, bereavement, and voting — for all full- and part-time employees, including hourly workers

Paid maternity, paternity, and adoptive leave, including financial assistance to help employees cover costs associated with the adoption process

Assistance with student-loan repayments — available upon hire, with no lifetime limit

Above all, UKG is committed to creating a culture where every individual feels a sense of belonging, respect, and value at the organization and in their community at large. As part of this commitment, UKG has implemented several employee resource groups known internally as Diversity Networks. These include ADAPT (Accessibility and Disability Allies Partner Together); BUILD (Black Upcoming Individuals in Leadership and Development); CARES (Cancer Awareness Resources Education and Support); FIRE (Female Inclusion, Resilience, and Excellence) Up; PRIDE (People Respecting Individual Differences Empower) at UKG; and UKG VETS (Veterans Exemplifying True Service).

During its first year as UKG, the company launched several initiatives that exemplify its tagline: Our purpose is people. UKG established an Employee Relief Fund mere weeks after the merger, raising $1.5 million to provide financial assistance to people severely impacted by the pandemic. This fund then became the PeopleInspired Giving Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that supports employees adversely affected by disasters beyond COVID-19, such as the recent winter storms in Texas. UKG and its employees also donated to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy Global COVID-19 Response Fund, in all raising more than $2 million in vital relief for people around the world during the pandemic.

UKG also continues to help its more than 50,000 customers worldwide adapt to workplace changes and COVID-19 impacts through a number of new HR and workforce management solutions, features, and product enhancements — such as analytics to drive people-centric decisions; a mobile check-in feature for assessing employee safety and wellbeing; a contact-tracing tool to help prevent the spread of illness in the workplace; and pulse-survey templates for better understanding how employees are feeling during times of crisis and unexpected change.

“This has been a challenging year for all, but the generosity, kindness, and support of UKG and its people always exceed our hopes,” said Mark Dhooge, president and CEO of Kids In Distress, a UKG customer and nonprofit working for the prevention of child abuse, preservation of the family, and the treatment of abused and neglected children. “We are so grateful for our continued partnership with UKG, and we congratulate you on your impressive achievement as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Your purpose is people, and that is resonating loud and clear.”

According to the Trust Index survey administered by Great Place to Work in October 2020, 94% of U Krewers say UKG is a great place to work. Additional noteworthy survey results include:

97% of UKG employees agree “when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.”

96% of UKG employees believe the company has “unique and special benefits.”

96% of UKG employees say they are “proud to tell others I work [at UKG].”

“We congratulate the amazing companies that made the Fortune 100 Best list after an ever-challenging year — and we especially recognize those in HR whose bold leadership and perseverance in the face of enormous adversity serve as inspiration for all of us,” said Dave Almeda, chief people officer at UKG. “Bringing together the best of two extraordinary cultures at UKG has been a deliberate and all-together Herculean effort. It began with ensuring we always protect our people and their families, not just during the COVID-19 pandemic, but every day. By keeping employee wellbeing and belonging central to everything we do, UKG is showing the world that focusing on your people will translate to happier employees, happier customers, and better business results as well as positive impacts all around the world.”

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021 list, Great Place to Work used rigorous analytics and confidential feedback from more than 500,000 employees across the United States. The Trust Index survey covered issues such as trust, care, and fairness at work. List methodology also considered how employees’ experiences vary depending on their job role, gender, race, payroll status, and other characteristics, to ensure companies create great workplaces for all. For the 2021 list, 60% of each ranking company’s score was based on survey feedback, and the remaining 40% was based on the programs each company created to support its people and communities in response to COVID-19, as described in the company’s submitted Culture Audit.

