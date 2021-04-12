Vizient Announces New Membership Agreement with Intermountain Healthcare

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announces that Intermountain Healthcare, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, has signed a 10-year membership agreement that will enable a new level of collaboration as the two companies work together to implement a wide range of solutions and services aimed at providing patients access to high-quality care at the most affordable cost.

“Intermountain Healthcare is one of the nation’s health care leaders, and we are excited to begin working more closely with their supply chain and clinical teams,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient. “We believe that their commitment to Vizient, together with the breadth and depth of the services and solutions we offer, will help enable them to achieve their goals for lowering costs while maintaining the highest standard for quality of care.”

For several years, Intermountain Healthcare has used Vizient’s Clinical Data Base and Operational Data Base analytics solutions to align cost and quality decisions, engage physicians in utilization and supply choices, and improve outcomes. Now, Intermountain will access Vizient’s GPO portfolio to reduce its supply costs. This includes Vizient’s pharmacy program and its Novaplus® private label program as well as the Novaplus Enhanced Supply program, which focuses on minimizing supply disruptions for essential medications, personal protective equipment and other essential medical supplies.

Additionally, Intermountain will be implementing Vizient Savings Actualyzer for supply chain and pharmacy analytics, which provides a framework for prioritizing, tracking and measuring cost performance and improvement initiatives. It will also utilize Vizient DataLynx for item master data for enhanced visibility into supply spend.

“Keeping costs affordable and quality high are top priorities for Intermountain,” said John Wright, vice president of supply chain and support services at Intermountain. “Deepening our relationship with Vizient will help us continue to improve our supply chain processes, as well as the care we provide our patients.”

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, including one virtual hospital, a medical group with more than 2,600 physicians and advanced practice clinicians at about 225 clinics, a health plan division called SelectHealth and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and efficient healthcare delivery.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.