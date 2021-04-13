BIG In Digital Joins the Alida Partner Network to Enhance Customer Experiences in Asia

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced BIG In Digital, an Indonesian technology-driven digital marketing agency will join the Alida Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organisations in Asia.

“At BIG, it has been our vision to convert integrated data into meaningful action; Alida is right there,” said Mario Gandha, Founder and CEO of BIG In Digital. “With tested and proven track record functions and features, the Alida CXM & Insights Platform is the perfect solution for businesses of any size to enable digital analytics in an actionable format.”

BIG In Digital will work with Alida on digital transformation projects that help its clients capture the voice of its customers to improve the customer experience in the financial services, healthcare, technology, CPG and retail industries. With Alida’s CXM & Insights Platform tailored to provide industry and role-specific insight and engagement strategies to close the feedback loop, BIG In Digital will deliver the right solutions for brands to listen to their customers and take action on their needs. Alida and BIG In Digital will work together to deliver actionable insights so brands can develop customer-led products, launch successful marketing campaigns, increase loyalty and improve customer experience.

“We are thrilled to expand our network in Indonesia by partnering with BIG In Digital—a best-in-class and client-focused digital marketing agency,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “Mario and his team are exceptional in successfully leveraging the power of combining technology, creativity and strategy to help brands integrate and execute the best solutions to enhance customer experiences.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organisations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients. To learn more about partnering with Alida, visit www.alida.com/partners.

About BIG In Digital

BIG In Digital (BIG) enables people and business to unlock their full potential with innovation through technology. BIG is based in Jakarta, Indonesia the largest economy in South East Asia and founded 10 years ago and has delivered solutions to a diverse set of clients from diverse set of industries from Banking to FMCG. To learn more about BIG, visit www.bigindigital.com.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

