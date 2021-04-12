Orenda Chooses EML For Its Alluring Zero-code FinTech-as-a-Service Platform In The UK & Europe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is delighted to partner with Orenda, the zero-code, machine learning Banking-as-a-Service challenger built on event-driven, serverless technology. Orenda is empowering businesses and non-financial institutions in the United Kingdom and Europe to embed financial services, allowing them to concentrate on distribution strategies while leaving all of the banking infrastructure and payments requirements to the experts.

Orenda appreciates that embedding financial services into industries is difficult for companies that do not have the software development teams or skillset to build from scratch. It simplifies the process by providing a truly embedded platform with a front-end facing customer banking portal. The company has hired three international traditional banking heavyweights to help shake up the industry; Nazir Badat, Vesna McCreery and Alistair Swanepoel.

Joshua Vittori, Managing Director & Co-Founder at Orenda, said: ''Working with EML has allowed Orenda to offer a suite of services for different customer segments. Great flexibility and great partners are key. Orenda is built on serverless technology to allow ultimate scalability. Ensuring all of our tech is provided in real-time is a crucial part of our offering. We provide a white-labelled, zero-code integration of financial services, meaning no API integrations are required, providing speed and simplicity. Orenda's growing marketplace of services allows any live programme to benefit from any new integration.''

Lee Britton, CEO Europe at EML, observed: ''We're hugely excited about Orenda's zero-code integration for embedding financial services and real-time onboarding. It's been wonderful to work with Josh and the incredible team at Orenda, including CTO & Co-Founder, Dr. David Fox, who achieved his Doctorate in Machine Learning. EML understands the importance of seizing every opportunity to magnify the potential of advanced technologies into the payments infastructure.''

About EML Payments Limited

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com