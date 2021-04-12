Yokogawa Selects C3 AI Suite to Enhance Enterprise AI Applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI) and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) (“Yokogawa”) today announced that Yokogawa has selected the C3 AI® Suite as a platform to enhance enterprise AI applications and complement its digital transformation solutions and services for industrial customers.

Yokogawa signed a multi-year agreement enabling the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, KBC, to deploy the C3 AI Suite with its advanced AI capabilities to their software portfolio. Yokogawa and KBC implement leading technology and best practices, turning strategy to results through technical and commercial excellence, underpinned by engineering simulation and analytics, and systematized through operational technology and digital services.

Yokogawa expects C3 AI to play a critical role in its AI-enabled offerings that deliver optimized productivity for clients, greater levels of industrial autonomy, and creation of new business opportunities across vertical industries, including power generation, renewables, mining and metals, chemicals, and oil and gas.

“The C3 AI Suite brings new opportunities to seamlessly integrate state-of-the-art AI into our software portfolio at enterprise scale,” said Yu Dai, a Yokogawa director and Senior Vice President of the company’s Digital Solutions Headquarters. “Our initial work with C3 AI will drive digital transformation through more accurate simulations for our customers, leading to improvements in their operational efficiency and margins.”

“With the C3 AI Suite powering Yokogawa’s market-leading offerings across industries, customers can look forward to faster, more accurate, and scalable tools for streamlining operations and adding to the bottom line,” said Tom Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI. “Combining Yokogawa’s unique strengths in measurement, control, and simulation with C3 AI’s leading enterprise AI software will result in improved operations across industry verticals.”

The agreement also enables C3 AI to establish a direct presence in Japan through its work with Yokogawa.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: https://c3.ai/

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 114 companies spanning 62 countries, generating US$3.7 billion in sales in FY2019. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com/.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of C3 AI, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, or their respective holders.