University of Phoenix Hosting Educational Equity Webinar “Healing Racism Beyond the Dialogue: What is Racism?”

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix’s educational equity and inclusion webinar series continues on Thurs., April 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. PDT with the first of a two-part series on understanding racism and its impact on all aspects of society.

Recent events in our country brought about a renewed commitment to healing racism. But many people struggle to define racism or recognize how it manifests in everyday life. The webinar will focus on defining and understanding racism before taking steps to heal.

Jacqueline Starks, certified diversity executive, will serve as the host of the webinar. Starks has more than 25 years of experience as a social justice and sustainability change agent. She has received numerous recognitions including DLA/SHRM Diversity Leader of the Year, Mesa MLK Veora E. Johnson Spirit of Unity Award for Diversity and Inclusion and the Barry Goldwater Human Rights Award from Equality Arizona. Starks is also co-lead of the Healing Racism Committee and co-founder of the Arizona Multicultural Education Conference.

This webinar is the latest in a series of free educational equity webinars held on the third Thursday of every month by the Office of Educational Equity at University of Phoenix. The webinar series promotes cultural understanding and thought leadership on issues relating to diversity and inclusion. To access prior webinar recordings, visit the video library: Educational Equity Webinar Series - YouTube

For more information, or to register for the webinar, please click here.

