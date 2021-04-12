Mobileye and Udelv Ink Deal for Autonomous Delivery

Mobileye Drive is the self-driving system offered by Mobileye, an Intel company. Mobileye Drive is designed to drive a range of autonomous vehicle (AV) applications, including robotaxis, consumer passenger cars and commercial delivery vehicles. (Credit: Mobileye)

In April 2021, Udelv announced that Mobileye Drive, Mobileye’s self-driving system, will drive the company's Transporters, Udelv's next-generation autonomous delivery vehicles. Udelv and Mobileye plan to produce more than 35,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters by 2028, with commercial operations beginning in 2023. (Credit: Udelv)

JERUSALEM & BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Udelv, a Silicon Valley venture-backed company, announced that Mobileye’s self-driving system ― branded Mobileye Drive™ ― will “drive” the next-generation Udelv autonomous delivery vehicles (ADV), called “Transporters.” The companies plan to produce more than 35,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters by 2028, with commercial operations beginning in 2023. Today’s news is believed to be the first large-scale deal for a self-driving system and signals that Mobileye Drive is ready for commercial deployment in solutions involving the autonomous movement of goods and people.

“ Our deal with Udelv is significant for its size, scope and rapid deployment timeline, demonstrating our ability to deliver Mobileye Drive™ for commercial use now and in volume,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye president and CEO. “ COVID-19 has accelerated demand for autonomous goods delivery, and we are delighted to partner with Udelv to address this demand in the near term.”

Daniel Laury, CEO and co-founder of Udelv, said: “ Mobileye is the only company providing a full-stack self-driving system with commercial viability and scale today. The readiness of Mobileye Drive™, along with its vast map coverage of North America, Europe and Asia, will allow us to ramp up the production and deployment of Udelv Transporters and rapidly offer the service at scale to our expanding list of customers.”

Last-mile delivery is the most expensive aspect of distribution, accounting for 53% of the overall cost of goods. At the same time, consumers are buying more and more goods online which is expected to raise urban last-mile delivery volume by 75 to 80% by 2030 and require 36% more delivery vehicles. And a shortage of drivers is making it difficult for companies to keep pace. It is a service model that is ripe for improvement.

Udelv’s customers expect Transporters to dramatically improve the efficiency of last- and middle-mile delivery services for everything from baked goods and auto parts to groceries and medical supplies.

Donlen, one of America’s largest commercial fleet management companies at the forefront of fleet management innovation and technology, today placed the first pre-order for 1,000 Transporters. This pre-order is believed to be the largest to date for an autonomous delivery vehicle.

“ We are thrilled to be the first customer for the Udelv Transporter,” said Tom Callahan, president of Donlen. “ The combination of Udelv’s zero-emissions Transporter and automated delivery management system with Mobileye Drive™ will enable sweeping delivery cost reductions, make our roads safer, and lower carbon emissions across America.”

Mobileye Drive comprises EyeQ™ system-on-chip-based level 4 (L4) compute, sensors and software, the company’s proprietary Road Experience Management™ AV mapping solution and Responsibility-Sensitive Safety-based autonomous driving policy. Udelv will perform the integration with its Delivery Management System, with Mobileye providing technical oversight. Mobileye will also provide over-the-air software support.

Mobileye-driven Transporters will be capable of L4 self-driving, point-to-point operation. Udelv’s proprietary tele-operations system will allow for the maneuvering of the vehicles at the edges of the mission, in parking lots, loading zones, apartment complexes and private roads.

Celebrated for creating the world’s first custom-made ADV that completed the first autonomous delivery in early 2018, Udelv has quietly performed extensive deployment trials with customers across various industries.

As one of Udelv’s early customers, Mike Odell, president and CEO of XL Parts and Marubeni Automotive Aftermarket Holdings, said: “ We placed our trust in Udelv’s technology two years ago and are thrilled to witness the progress this company has made in such a short period of time. XL Parts remains committed to expanding its partnership with Udelv and to being one of the first clients for the Transporters.”

The deal with Udelv advances Mobileye’s global mobility-as-a-service ambitions, validating the company’s technology and business approach. Mobileye plans to deploy autonomous shuttles with Transdev ATS and Lohr Group beginning in Europe. Mobileye also plans to begin operating an autonomous ride-hailing service in Israel in early 2022.

Mobileye is leading the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assist technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, machine learning, mapping, and data analysis. Our technology enables self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powers industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems, and delivers valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. Mobileye pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as True Redundancy™ sensing, REM™ crowdsourced mapping, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS) technologies that are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility. For more information, www.mobileye.com.

About Udelv

On a mission to improve people’s lives, road safety and sustainable delivery, Udelv is revolutionizing the logistics space with its autonomous delivery vans (ADV) for last- and middle-mile delivery on public roads. Founded in California in 2017 by Daniel Laury and CTO Akshat Patel, Udelv successfully accomplished the first ever autonomous delivery on public roads in 2018. Udelv has since completed over 20,000 deliveries for multiple merchants in California, Arizona, and Texas and is preparing for expansion in many other states. Udelv’s focus on autonomous vehicles paired with its uPod delivery technology enable long-range and high-capacity deliveries that are eco, business and customer friendly. For more information, visit www.udelv.com.

Fleet management is moving in a new direction and you'll want a trusted partner for the road ahead. Headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois, Donlen develops innovative fleet management technology solutions and offers a proactive, hands-on approach to customer service. Donlen listens to your needs, truly understanding your business, and guides you towards a more successful future. Donlen is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Athene, a leading financial services company with total assets of $202.8 billion (as of Dec. 31, 2020). For more information, visit www.donlen.com.

