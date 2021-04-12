Nepris Launches ‘You Give, We Give’ Campaign to Help Underserved Students Meet Career Goals

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of National Volunteer Month, Nepris, an online, cloud-based platform that virtually connects students with industry volunteers all over the U.S., is hosting the “You Give, We Give” campaign. As part of the month-long campaign, Nepris is donating free access to the platform to a school in need for one year and $7,500 to like-minded nonprofit organizations to expand career opportunities for underserved communities.

“The industry professionals who volunteer their time and expertise for virtual connections are the core of our platform and have had a tremendous impact on our students,” said Sabari Raja, Nepris co-founder and CEO. “This month, Nepris is practicing what we preach by giving back to the community through the ‘You Give, We Give’ campaign and giving more students access to life-changing career opportunities.”

Nepris’s partner organizations for the campaign are CodeHouse, which focuses on exposing Black and Latinx students to the tech industry and pathways that lead there; Feeding Tomorrow, the Foundation of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), whose mission is to bring the best and brightest minds to the science of food and to help them improve the world; and the Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association (MCVMA), which promotes diversity and cultural competency within the veterinary profession so as to better serve a diverse, multicultural society.

“Our mission is to empower students who never dreamed or believed of a career in tech to take the next step,” said Ernest Holmes, President and Co-Founder, CodeHouse. “This partnership with Nepris provides visibility for the amazing opportunities available to students and encourages them, not just to dream big, but to make their dreams become reality.”

Founded in 2014, Nepris is a virtual learning platform used by over 75,000 educators in more than 600 school districts across the country, bringing real-world relevance and career exposure to students through live, virtual connections with industry experts. Nepris has connected over 500,000 students, many of whom come from economically disadvantaged rural and urban communities, with professionals from across a variety of industries.

Nepris connects industry professionals with K-16 classrooms so that students see the relevance of what they are learning in school. These connections introduce students to a variety of working professionals and their industries, providing exposure to career pathways they never knew existed. These individuals talk with students about their jobs and help make the connection between the importance of their education and the real-world possibilities available upon graduation. The sessions open students’ eyes to the possibilities waiting for them and the many paths toward achieving their goals, regardless of socioeconomic status or geographic location.

For more information or to volunteer, visit https://www.nepris.com/volunteer/opportunities.

Austin-based Nepris provides a cloud-based platform connecting industry professionals with K-16 classrooms so that students see the relevance of what they are learning in school. Students are exposed to diverse role models and career paths in STEM, the Arts, retail, manufacturing, and countless other careers. Nepris makes it easy for teachers to leverage industry connections while offering a scalable platform for companies and regional intermediaries to easily and effectively engage the current workforce with the future workforce, virtually. Nearly a half-million students have participated in a Nepris virtual session or have viewed one of the 10,000 hours of videos in its library. See Nepris in action at Nepris.com/webinar or sign-up as a teacher or professional at Nepris.com.