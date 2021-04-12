Hudson Pacific Properties Signs Lease with Company 3 at Harlow Office Building in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (“Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP) today announced it has leased 70,285 square feet at Harlow, its recently completed Class A office development at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood, to global post-production company Company 3. The 11-year lease commences in the second quarter of 2022, and significantly grows Company 3’s real estate footprint in Los Angeles, where they already occupy the entirety of Hudson Pacific’s 3401 Exposition office property in Santa Monica.

“We are thrilled to significantly expand our relationship with Company 3 and welcome them to Harlow, a shining example of what we deliver for our tenants—stunning architecture; sustainable, wellness-centric and tech-forward design and operations; and a unique on-studio lot location,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Pacific Properties. “Harlow is now over 50% leased and we have strong interest in the balance of the building. This underscores the resiliency of demand particularly for our assets and locations as companies plan for and commence a return to the office and productions run full-steam ahead.”

Situated between Sunset Las Palmas’ historic stages and production offices, Harlow is a four-story,130,000-square-foot newly constructed and state-of-the-art Class A office building. Expertly designed by RIOS, Harlow’s striking greenhouse-inspired architecture harkens back to the lots’ original stages that relied on natural light for filming. The property features large, flexible 26,000-square-foot floorplates, a double-story mezzanine with 28-foot ceiling heights, and expansive terraces on every floor that afford 16,000 square feet of high-function outdoor workspace with views of the Hollywood Hills.

As part of Hudson Pacific’s office platform, Harlow’s operations are 100% carbon neutral and certified by Fitwel Viral Response. Its design is LEED Gold, Platinum Wired and Fitwel certified.

Both Harlow and Sunset Las Palmas are jointly owned by Hudson Pacific and Blackstone, following Hudson Pacific’s sale of a 49% stake in its Hollywood Media portfolio to Blackstone last summer.

