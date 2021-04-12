CH4 Global and Future Feed Sign Licenses for Sales & Marketing of Asparagopsis Seaweed in New Zealand and Australia

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CH4 Global, Inc. is pleased to announce they have signed the world’s first license agreements for the sale and distribution of methane-busting Asparagopsis seaweed technology with the seaweed technology IP holder Future Feed Pty Ltd. The licenses cover sales and distribution in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Future Feed Pty Ltd. has been established by CSIRO to hold the global IP rights to Asparagopsis seaweed technology developed by CSIRO, Meat and Livestock Australia and James Cook University.

Future Feed CEO Regan Crooks shared, “Future Feed is excited that CH4 Global is the first company to have market access through leveraging our key Asparagopsis use patents. CH4 Global’s comprehensive business plan has created the first end-to-end supply chain which makes the commercialization of Asparagopsis real and creates a viable market-place model. This is a key enabler to igniting the growth of this new industry leveraging our intellectual property to ultimately mitigate climate change.”

Trials in the US and in Australia have shown unequivocally that Asparagopsis, when used as a supplement at 1% or less of the total diet in dairy cows and feedlot beef cows, results in reductions in methane from 60% to more than 90%. Over the next two decades, the impact of the annual GHG output of the 1.5 billion cows on the planet is greater than the annual GHG output from China.

“Our vision is zero methane agriculture and access to these licenses will bring us closer to that vision,” explained CH4 Global CEO and co-founder Dr. Steve Meller. “The scaled impact of this opportunity to reduce methane emissions from the world’s cattle is larger than any other single intervention on climate change and we believe it is one of the only ways the planet can close the emissions gap to put the Paris Agreement on track towards success by 2030.”

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global is an aquaculture solutions provider dedicated to urgently impacting climate change. Lead by a world-class team of senior business builders, scientists and entrepreneurs, the company is initially leveraging proven science and technology for growing seaweed into innovative new livestock supplement that reduces methane produced by cows by up to 90%. Among early investors are a select group of prominent family offices and private investors. CH4 Global have also received non-dilutive capital support from government organizations from around the world. CH4 Global is a Delaware corporation based in Henderson, NV. For more information, please visit us at CH4 Global.