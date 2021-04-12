Syniverse and Hitachi Collaborate to Improve Enterprises’ Mobile Communications Experience

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today announced they are working together with Hitachi America, Ltd. to empower its digital solution with Syniverse CPaaS Concierge. Syniverse and Hitachi are collaborating to offer a real-time messaging and passenger journey optimization solution to the Capital Area Transit System (CATS), the regional transit authority for the Baton Rouge, La. metropolitan area.

CATS provides fixed-route service on 22 routes offering essential transportation throughout the cities of Baton Rouge and Baker. CATS is an economic driver for the area, connecting customers to their places of employment, healthcare needs, shopping, and recreation.

The combination of Syniverse’s omnichannel mobile communications capabilities and Hitachi’s solutions are ideally suited for the needs of organizations seeking to provide an optimized, mobile-first customer experience in markets with high volumes of direct-to-customer communications.

The Syniverse communications solution enables digital transformation for the enterprise using high-value, mobile engagement. By adding the Syniverse and Hitachi capabilities, CATS will be able to engage with end-users with enhanced and communication channels for route status, system-load balancing, direct-customer conversations, incentives for local goods and services, as well as mobile ticketing.

The new mobile messaging service is expected to be available for use by CATS customers by May 2021. For more information on the CATS service, go brcats.com.

Supporting Quotes

Chris Rivera, President, Enterprise, Syniverse

“We are delighted to work with Hitachi America and launch our Syniverse CPaaS Concierge offering to improve the Capital Area Transit System’s passenger experience by providing multi-channel messaging and a mobile-wallet technology to CATS’ passengers. The combination of Syniverse CPaaS Concierge and Hitachi’s data management, internet of things, and application platform for all types of data, in all industries, also enables future operational efficiencies for CATS.”

Hicham Abdessamad, Chairman, Hitachi America, Ltd.

“Having innovated in the mobility and transport businesses for 100 years, Hitachi, together with Syniverse’s three decades of connectivity expertise, are providing CATS with a new form of engagement that is more connected, flexible and actionable for their customers and partners. We hope to expand our Syniverse partnership to many other markets across North America.”

Bill Deville, CEO, Capital Area Transit System (CATS)

“CATS is pleased to partner with Syniverse and Hitachi to provide innovative and exciting options for our customers. We have been focused on improving the customer experience and know that technology is one of the best ways to achieve that.”

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company, revolutionizing how businesses connect, engage, and exchange with their customers. For decades, we have delivered the innovative software and services that transform mobile experiences and power the planet. Our secure global network reaches almost every person and device on Earth. Our communications platform is industry-recognized as the best of its kind. And each year, we process more than $35 billion in transactions, revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. Which is why the most recognizable brands—nearly every mobile communications provider, the largest global banks, the world’s biggest tech companies, and thousands more—rely on us to shape their future.

About Hitachi America

Hitachi America, Ltd., headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501). Hitachi America – the North American regional headquarters of Hitachi, Ltd. – and the 106 Hitachi Group companies in North America, employ over 28,800 people as of March 2020. The company drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy, and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solution for turning data into insights that drive digital innovation. The Hitachi Group is focused on its Social Innovation Business, which combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental, and economic value for its customers. For information on other Hitachi Group companies in North America, please visit http://www.hitachi.us (the United States), http://www.hitachi.ca (Canada) and http://www.hitachi.com.mx/en (Mexico).

The Capital Area Transit System

The Capital Area Transit System is the regional transit authority for the Baton Rouge metropolitan area. CATS provides fixed-route service on 22 routes throughout the Cities of Baton Rouge and Baker. CATS is an essential service provider connecting workers to their jobs throughout the area. More information about CATS can be found by visiting brcats.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.