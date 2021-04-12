CarMax and Dunkin’ are “Doin’ Donuts” for New 24-Hour Test Drive Experience

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, and Dunkin’, America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, are inviting people to “do donuts” during their 24-Hour Test Drive — the delicious kind with frosting and sprinkles. Starting today through May 16, CarMax customers who participate in the 24-Hour Test Drive will receive a $10 Dunkin’ gift card to keep their daily routine running during their test drive — and that, of course, means a trip to the Dunkin’ drive-thru for their favorite coffee and donut order.

“ At CarMax, we believe the car-buying experience should be as enjoyable as possible while ensuring customers feel confident with their decision, which is why we introduced 24-Hour Test Drives as part of CarMax’s Love Your Car Guarantee,” said Sarah Lane, vice president, marketing at CarMax. “ We want customers to experience a day in their life with their new ride, and since America Runs on Dunkin’, we know that includes a trip through the Dunkin’ drive-thru for their favorite order. Collaborating with Dunkin’ on “Doin’ Donuts” makes CarMax’s 24-Hour Test Drive experience that much sweeter.”

Customers at participating CarMax locations who take a 24-Hour Test Drive will receive a creative checklist of ideas to help ensure they are getting the most out of their 24 hours — such as taking their dog for a drive, packing the trunk with their favorite cargo to ensure it fits and, of course, visiting a drive-thru to make sure the cup holder can fit their Dunkin’ Iced Coffee. Customers who share about their 24-Hour Test Drive experience on Twitter or Instagram by tagging @CarMax, #DoinDonuts, and #24HrTestDrive can participate in a sweepstakes in which 24 people have the chance to win free donuts for a year and a “Doin’ Donuts” signature donut holder. More information on official rules, eligibility and participating locations can be found at carmax.com/doindonuts.

“ You never truly know if a car is right for you until you’ve taken it through a Dunkin’ drive-thru,” said Melanie Rabino, director, brand engagement at Dunkin’. “ Making sure your new vehicle’s cup holders perform perfectly in holding your Dunkin’ Iced Coffee, or other go-to order, is the perfect test.”

Actress, New York Times best-selling author, and podcast host Busy Philipps is also joining in on the fun. She’s as busy as ever, and with a CarMax 24-Hour Test Drive, she can take her test drive on the go. Whether she’s running errands or headed to her next acting gig, Busy is demonstrating via Instagram what she recommends doing during a test drive to ensure a car meets all her needs before committing. And of course she can’t start the day without a pick-me-up from Dunkin’.

“ Everyone wants to be in control of their car buying decisions,” said Busy Philipps. “ CarMax not only made my experience fun, but they also provided ease and confidence with a 24-Hour Test Drive fueled by Dunkin’. Having the car for a full day gave me the ability to see and learn every feature and how it seamlessly fit into my busy schedule.”

CarMax’s 24-Hour Test Drive offering is a part of the company’s signature experience — the Love Your Car Guarantee — providing unrivaled peace of mind and buyer confidence as customers experience a day in their life with a new ride prior to purchase. CarMax’s Love Your Car Guarantee also includes a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, giving customers 30 days to fall in love with their car or return it for a full refund up to 1,500 miles. This offering is unmatched in the automotive industry.

For official rules, participating locations and more information on “Doin’ Donuts,” visit carmax.com/doindonuts.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021, CarMax sold more than 750,000 used cars and more than 425,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store and virtual auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $6 billion in auto receivables during fiscal year 2021, adding to its near $14 billion portfolio. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 17 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.