TurnKey Lender and Globe Telecom Partnership to Fulfill Thousands of Loan Requests Per Day to Serve More Filipino Customers in Need.

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurnKey Lender is pleased to welcome Globe Telecom as a new addition to its rapidly expanding client family. Globe Telecom, one of leading mobile telecommunication companies in the Philippines, joins more than 170 lenders worldwide that rely on TurnKey Lender’s software platform for best-of-breed digital lending services, from origination and underwriting to repayment and reporting.

“Globe, a world-class telecom, was looking for a loan processing platform that could easily keep up with its extremely high transaction volumes,” said Elena Ionenko, TurnKey Lender’s Chief Business Development Officer. “Of course, that’s right in our wheelhouse. I feel confident that this project will have a major impact both on Globe’s bottom line and the telecom industry in the Philippines in general.”

Globe has been driven by a strong culture of innovation and TurnKey Lender’s expertise in Fintech supported by its out-of-the-box lending solutions is a good fit for the company to expand its mobile airtime loans business. TurnKey Lender has the capability to service high transaction volume per second and near real time availment and collection experience.

“Globe is committed to caring and supporting its customers, especially through this time of crisis. Our investment in technology, as with the partnership with TurnKey Lender, is testament to our convictions around serving the needs of the Filipino consumer. We've had good experience in this business because Globe has been doing airtime lending since 2012. We know the relevance of this service to our customers, that's why we are ready to expand using more innovative solutions that will further respond to our customers' needs,” said Armelie Go, Head of Globe Loans.

In the solution, TurnKey Lender provided an integrated software service that not only supports core functionalities (availment and collection) but also reporting platforms and webtools that provides ease in tracking and customer service handling.

“We were ready to tackle the unique challenges presented by Globe thanks to the incredible job our technical, risk, analytical, and managerial staff has been doing since the foundation of the company,” added Ionenko.

About TurnKey Lender:

TurnKey Lender provides business with an intelligent, easy-to-use integrated SaaS platform that is easily adjusted to the business needs and includes all the functionality required to make the lending process fully digital. The solution uses AI, proprietary bank-grade technology, and advanced API integrations to automate every step of the lending process from a single cloud-based solution. Different versions of the software are tailored to the needs of traditional (banks and credit unions), alternative (fintech startups, p2p lenders, microlender, etc.), and embedded lenders (any type of business that wants to sell products or services in installments) online or from a store. To learn more, visit https://www.turnkey-lender.com.

About Globe:

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.