Eagle Crusher Names New Delaware and Maryland Crushing and Screening Plant Distributor

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Crusher Co., Inc. is proud to announce GT Mid Atlantic as the new Eagle Crusher distributor for the states of Delaware and Maryland. The company will represent Eagle Crusher’s full line of heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries in the two states.

GT Mid Atlantic is pleased to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.

Offering a wide variety of leading manufacturers’ brands of new and used construction equipment for any industry, GT Mid Atlantic has equipment for sale or rent to meet the operational needs of any size business—from small, one-man operations to large corporations.

The GT Mid Atlantic management and sales team, along with its team of skilled technicians, has decades of experience to support customers’ equipment needs throughout GT’s locations, including Aberdeen, Frederick, Halethorpe-Baltimore, and Upper Marlboro, Maryland and Greenwood, Delaware. Learn more.

An industry leader for more than 100 years, Eagle Crusher Co. innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.