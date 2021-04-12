Grant Thornton Public Sector wins consulting contract with $350 million ceiling to support Transportation Security Administration’s mission

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC won a major integrated consulting contract at the Transportation Security Administration. This contract will focus on the identification and pursuit of technologies that TSA can apply to TSA’s operational environment, improving the efficacy of TSA’s programs and projects. The five-year single-award Program Analysis and Strategic Support (PASS) BPA has a $350 million estimated value and will directly support TSA’s mission of secure travel for people and commerce.

“This win is illustrative of how Grant Thornton Public Sector utilizes our global network to help bring innovative solutions and supports to mission-critical needs in government,” said Carlos Otal, national managing partner of Grant Thornton Public Sector. “We have the experience and scale to support large vehicles like this one at TSA, but also have a nimble and entrepreneurial culture that empowers our people to deliver better outcomes for our clients.”

Grant Thornton Public Sector will be the sole provider of integrated consulting and business program support services under TSA PASS. Such services will focus on identifying and pursuing available technological capabilities to help TSA continue to provide safe and secure travel throughout the United States.

Grant Thornton Public Sector’s support will create transparency and consistency across the PASS portfolio by utilizing a seamless, one-team environment. This is intended to create efficiencies and reduce risk across the variety of services delivered across the TSA enterprise.

