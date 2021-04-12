Distinguished Programs Moves to Replace On-Premises Core Systems with SaaS Solutions to Increase Speed to Market and Operational Efficiency

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”) announced today that Distinguished Programs, a specialty and commercial lines MGA serving industries from real estate and community associations to restaurants and hotels, has selected Duck Creek’s Policy, Rating, Billing, Industry Content, and Insights solutions to power its digital transformation, opting to implement them via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. An existing on-premises Duck Creek Policy customer, Distinguished Programs realized that the power of SaaS would help them achieve continued growth. Thanks to the single point of change capabilities of the Duck Creek Platform, the MGA will benefit from greater speed to market for new or modified products, and will gain new efficiencies from the power (and lack of technical debt) that Duck Creek OnDemand brings to the equation. As a unique MGA known for their umbrella policy offerings and the ability to offer commercial package products others cannot, the ability to continue differentiating itself – with even greater speed and efficiency – was a key factor in its decision.

“As we examined our goals in detail, it became clear that we needed a core systems platform that was both nimble and sophisticated enough to support our development of new products and programs,” said Erica Stoller, CIO of Distinguished Programs. “Duck Creek OnDemand will give us all the services, support, and computing resources we need to move fast and efficiently with our digital transformation initiatives. This is a decision we know will serve us well into the future as we grow our business.”

OnDemand is Duck Creek’s end-to-end SaaS solution, providing all of the services, support, and computing resources needed to help carriers move faster and more efficiently than ever before. By leveraging the best available technology and continuously delivering new functionality to solve ever-changing P&C insurance business challenges, OnDemand enables a fundamentally new approach to competing in today’s industry—one where technology supports strategy rather than dictating it, and where carriers are empowered to focus on innovation in entirely new ways.

“We are pleased that Distinguished Programs chose to work with us on this important digital initiative, yet another signal that carriers and MGAs around the world are adopting SaaS for their most critical business needs,” said Andy Dey, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek OnDemand will let Distinguished Programs focus on the right challenges while our team handles day-to-day IT operations and application upgrades for them behind the scenes. We are thrilled to see them making this critical business decision and look forward to helping them continue to grow and succeed.”

About Distinguished Programs:

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs’ high limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.