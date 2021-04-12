Topcon Announces Agreement With Boels to Provide Productivity Options for Rental Equipment

Guido Elzenaar (left) from Topcon and Robbert Willemsen (right) from Boels are shown during the signing of an agreement between the two companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Positioning Group announces an agreement with Boels Survey & Laser, part of Boels Rental — one of the largest rental companies in the European construction market. The partnership will begin with survey and GPS equipment in the Netherlands, but will also include room for growth, both in the types of Topcon equipment Boels will make available and expansion to more geographic markets served by the two companies across Europe.

The rental arrangement is intended to give contractor and survey professionals improved flexibility in fleet management, allowing them to add positioning equipment based on the project, the season, company growth or other demands. The rental option provides the customer with scalability to meet the needs of any project, while utilizing technology designed to increase productivity, efficiency and profitability.

Guido Elzenaar, geomatics sales manager for Topcon Positioning Netherlands, said, “Boels is a respected company, known for providing the highest level of service and support to its customers. We are excited to connect the Boels team with the equipment and training resources needed for them to continue doing so with Topcon solutions. This collaboration is about serving the needs of the user and providing them with the productivity tools and resources that best fit their unique operational needs.”

“With the survey and laser markets growing in importance, we recognized that quality instrumentation for these professionals — and the expertise to support them — had to become a bigger part of the rental experience,” said Robbert Willemsen, business unit manager with Boels Survey & Laser. “We are pleased that this agreement with Topcon will not only make this technology more readily available to our customers, it will also allow us to act as a Topcon certified service center for repairs, calibrations and maintenance work. That is a huge plus for our rental clients in these markets who can now use the latest solutions, better serve their customers and grow their own businesses. Everyone benefits.”

Elzenaar said, “We see exciting opportunities ahead to provide the latest technology customized to meet the varying needs of customers and their projects.”

Additional information about Topcon Positioning Group is available at topconpositioning.com. More on Boels Rental is available at boels.nl/en and Boels Survey & Laser at boels-surveylaser.nl

About Boels Survey & Laser

As a specialist within Boels Rental, Boels Survey & Laser is an authority in the field of rental and sale of professional equipment and solutions that ensure a safer working environment. Boels Survey & Laser is primarily focused on the surveyor and field-surveyor, but also supplies various safety and communication-related solutions for the industry, infrastructure and events sector.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).