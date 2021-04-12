Netcracker to Deliver BSS Transformation for Leading Middle Eastern Operator du

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that du, a leading quad-play communications provider based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has selected Netcracker Digital BSS for its digital transformation program. du is migrating from a legacy system to a unified platform to support next-generation services and enhance its customers’ experience. The aim of this transformation is to enable du to grow its business, monetize its 5G investment, improve time to market and expand automation and digital capabilities.

Netcracker’s Digital BSS solution, encompassing domains such as Customer Management, Revenue Management, Product Management and Channel Management, will give du a single platform with rich functionalities necessary to support advanced services while providing the best support to its B2C and B2B customers. Netcracker will also provide Transformation Professional Services, including migration and replacement of legacy BSS systems, as well as Managed Services.

“Our partnership with Netcracker will help us execute our strategy to become a leading digital telco of the future,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, Acting CEO at du. “We need to become more agile and fast paced in the 5G era so we can exceed our customers’ expectations. Netcracker’s state-of-the-art technology will enable us to achieve this.”

“We are extremely proud to have been selected by du for this important BSS and customer engagement transformation project,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO at Netcracker. “By working closely together with such an innovative and ground-breaking company, we look forward to helping du generate new business, access new revenue streams and launch new and differentiated digital services for their customers.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.