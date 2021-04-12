Halliburton to Provide Petroleum Data Management Platform for Norwegian Petroleum Directorate

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it signed an eight-year contract with the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) to deploy and operate Diskos, the Norwegian national repository of seismic, well, and production data for the oil and gas industry.

Halliburton Landmark will deliver Diskos 2.0 using DecisionSpace® 365 cloud services in iEnergy® – the industry’s first E&P hybrid cloud. The cloud native services are Open Subsurface Data Universe™ compliant and provide high quality data, security and governance so users can easily access, visualize, and interpret data from the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The open architecture and scalability of the service enables workflows across the repository and operator systems on premise, or in the cloud, to support efficient, effective and agile operations. Diskos 2.0 will use the DecisionSpace 365 cloud applications to apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to unlock the full value of subsurface data by revealing additional basin, reservoir, drilling, and production insights to improve reservoir recovery and exploration outcomes.

“ We are excited to deliver this new level of service for Diskos in collaboration with operators and the extended ecosystem to create an unparalleled experience,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. “ Consistent with Halliburton’s digital strategy, our secure cloud environment, machine learning algorithms, and data science expertise will help operators in the region maximize their asset value.”

