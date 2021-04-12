Carbon Embarks on Strategic Partnerships to Accelerate European Expansion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon, the leading 3D printing technology company, is expanding its European presence through strategic sales partnerships with Selltek by Dedem and Solid Print3D. Selltek, a leading Italian 3D printing dealer, will be Carbon’s first sales partner in Italy. Solid Print3D, a UK-based 3D printing expert and dealer, will become Carbon’s first UK sales partner. These European partnerships will help Carbon accelerate its growth in Europe.

Europe is a key market for 3D printing. 2021 research by Wohlers Associates shows that 29.2% of industrial additive manufacturing systems are installed in Europe. Carbon technology is installed and utilized by companies across several large markets in Europe. With these partnerships, Carbon is building on its success in Europe and addressing growing demand in the region by making Carbon technology more widely accessible. Selltek and Solid Print3D are the first Carbon partners to execute this strategic approach.

“Europe is a strategic market for Carbon. We’ve identified customer demand for our 3D printing innovations that provide unique advantages over design and manufacturing processes currently available,” said Ellen Kullman, President and CEO at Carbon. “Solid Print3D and Selltek are strategic partners that will support our go-to-market strategy while bringing a level of regional expertise to support customers on their journey to make better products in less time.”

Carbon offers a robust and distributed digital 3D printing platform comprised of versatile printers, advanced software, and various materials to design, rapidly optimize, and produce better performing products.

Selltek brings not only regional expertise but industry knowledge in 3D printing technology applied to all production, planning and design activities. “We’re excited to make Carbon’s innovations in 3D printing widely available to the Italian market. Italy has proven to be a hotbed for innovation and design and 3D printing technology will allow design engineers to bring more ideas to life,” said Alberto Rizzi, CEO at Selltek.

Solid Print3D is providing world-class support as a trusted partner to many UK engineering businesses. “We are excited to be working with Carbon in the UK. We carefully select our go-to-market partners to offer best-in-class products and services to our customers,” said Neil Sewell, Founder and Managing Director at Solid Print3D. “We feel Carbon’s technology is on the cutting edge of Additive Manufacturing, offering unrivaled technology, materials & reliability. We’re looking forward to seeing how the DLS process will enable our customers to create new, innovative products.”

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, hundreds of global organizations, including adidas, Ford Motor Company, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through our production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.