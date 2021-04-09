1health Works With Educational Institutions Across the Country to Bring Students, Faculty and Staff Back to the Classroom Safely

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1health, the leading testing as a service (TaaS) company, is working with school systems and universities across the country to bring students, faculty and staff back to school safely with its testing solution. This comes at a critical time as our country works hard to create a path to immunity, and 1health is dedicated to helping these institutions get back into the classroom.

“Educational institutions around the country are trying to figure out how they can bring everyone back into the classroom safely, without an increased risk,” said 1health CEO Mehdi Maghsoodnia. “Continued testing at scale, coupled with increased vaccination, is the only way to keep these institutions open and help students and staff get back to some sense of normalcy.”

1health provides a turnkey solution to safe testing, handling everything from deployment and test administration, to quick delivery of tests to the nation’s top labs and delivery of data and results via a HIPAA Compliant web portal. On-site Rapid Tests provide patients with results within minutes, which are also automatically logged in the web portal. Administrators are able to use the web portal dashboard to aggregate test results and analyze the data with visualizations to track and keep their populations safe.

The company offers a variety of COVID-19 testing options:

PCR At-Home Saliva Test: Results in 24-48 hours

At-Home Nasal Swab Test: Results in 30 minutes

Antigen Nasal Swab Test: Results in 10 minutes

1health is currently working with a number of school districts and universities across the country to not only provide tests for their students, faculty and staff, but also to run and manage testing programs and events, deploying their return to learn team to test students and staff on-site and provide administrators with tracking and visualizations via the online portal.

“We are proud to work with educational institutions all over the country and build testing programs with them that best suits their needs,” said Maghsoodnia.

For more information about 1health and to learn if its testing as a service platform is appropriate for your institution or group, please visit www.1health.io.

About 1health

1health is the pioneer in enabling Testing as a Service (TaaS), making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1health’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actionable next steps after testing. 1health keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, Vitagene, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1health.io.